Clyburn urges early voting; challenger focusing on economy

Sixth District Congressman Jim Clyburn, the House majority whip, is letting his constituents know about the importance of early voting as he prepares to face a Republican challenger on Nov. 8.

“I think it's always important to vote as early as you possibly can. You never know what the circumstances are. You might have some kind of an accident or, for some reason, you may not be able to show up at the polls on the election day,” he said Tuesday.

“Several years ago, a good friend of mine voted early and passed away before election day. The courts ruled that that vote had to count. ... Your vote may count even if you aren't here to know the result. Everything cries out for voting early," Clyburn said.

Republican attorney Duke Buckner of Walterboro is challenging Clyburn, a Democrat, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Clyburn, who is seeking his 16th two-year term, cast his ballot at the Orangeburg County Administrative Center on Amelia Street in Orangeburg.

He said he will be focusing on preserving American's democracy in the final weeks of his campaign, while Buckner says that inflation, the economy and education all point to the lack of progress in the 6th Congressional District.

Clyburn said, “I think the most important issue this year, irrespective of what people may say about it, is whether or not this country will continue its pursuit of a more perfect union, or whether or not we're going to get sidetracked and have all these issues that cry out for autocratic leadership.”

He continued, “All over the world, there are forces that are attempting to derail democracies. ... They've not deterred from that.”

Clyburn said it is important for Democrats to win in the upcoming elections because the preservation of democratic ideals and values depends on it.

“That is so clear. I don't see why anybody who's ever studied history, who can read the newspapers and watch television cannot see that those forces around the world are at play. You see it in England today. The United Kingdom is no longer united and is no longer a kingdom. That is what will happen to this country if we lose these elections this year and in 2024,” he said.

Clyburn said he hopes voters will focus preserving the country's democracy.

“Look, this is not a perfect country, but this country is always in pursuit of perfection. That's what we've always been. Every time I come to vote, I remember the first time I went to jail protesting in this country," he said.

He was arrested on the street corner in front of where the Orangeburg County Administrative Center now stands.

“This building was not here at the time, but it was right here where I was arrested because I was trying to ... change laws that I thought needed to be changed. Those laws were changed. I sit in the Congress today. That's a far cry from a junior at South Carolina State (College) back in 1960 when the arrest was made,” Clyburn said.

He said early voting centers in Orangeburg, Vance and several areas throughout the county make it convenient to vote, but not necessarily easier.

“There's a big difference in having a convenient vote and an easy vote. Setting up these centers does make it convenient. The voting rules and regulations that we're putting in place all over the South are making it harder for people to vote, and that's just a fact,” Clyburn said.

He said, “I think all of us should say any ID should be allowed. If it's an ID to get into the Capitol, for instance. I can't use my picture ID that gets me into the White House ... downstairs to vote here. That should not be.”

He continued, “I think there should always be mail-in voting. Mail-in voting accommodates people in nursing homes. ... This is just silly to have a president of the United States say that we should outlaw mail-in voting. There's some states that are 100 percent mail-in.”

Clyburn said if he is re-elected, he'd like to fully expand broadband across the country through the Affordable Internet for All Act.

“We know that it takes $95 billion to build out 100 percent of the broadband in this country to connect every residence and every business. The Senate would only approve $65 billion. ... I only got two-thirds of it. So what am I going to do in the next term? Get the other one-third,” he said.

He said making broadband affordable is as important as making it accessible.

“If you look at the bill, $50 billion of the bill is to make broadband accessible, $15 billion of the bill is to make broadband affordable. So the connectivity program is there to ensure these broadband companies, (that) their standard price is $29.99. We put in the bill $30 credit for everybody. So broadband is going to be affordable for everybody in Orangeburg County and throughout rural South Carolina," Clyburn said.

He plans to address other issues, including insulin price caps.

“Insulin has been around for 100 years. You can make insulin, you can package it and sell it for $10 a month and make a profit. But that's not what they've been doing. I saw my late wife's insulin bill monthly: $800 a month is what she was paying for insulin. ... That should not be. So we capped the cost of insulin in the bill that left the House (at $35 for everybody), it was my bill. ... The Senate would not agree with that. They agreed to cap it for Medicare patients,” Clyburn said.

“Well, a lot of people on Medicaid ... get diabetes, too. ... So that's what I'm going to work on in the next term, getting the rest of that done,” he said.

Clyburn, who turned 81 in July, said he has not decided if this will be his last term in office if he's re-elected.

“I have had that discussion with my three daughters. We all agreed that after this election is over, we'll take a look at the results. We'll sit down and talk as a family, and they'll make me aware of what they feel. I'm going to be guided by them. That's the way I've always done it,” he said.

In the meantime, Buckner said he is focusing on bringing change to the 6th Congressional District.

“The main issue right now is the economy and the high gas and food prices and inflation that is a direct result of the Biden administration and Mr. Clyburn's vote on spending bills that he knew would cause inflation, cause gas prices to rise and hurt the American people, especially those in the 6th Congressional District who are elderly and on fixed incomes,” Buckner said.

“The other issue is education. On average, in the 6th Congressional District, a district that has 14 counties, roughly about 60 percent of eighth-graders are not at reading level. That number is even higher for students of color.

“We need to focus on academic excellence and academic achievement and getting back to the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic and expanding the arts and vocational education,” he said.

Buckner also cited what he considers failed border policies.

“Because of the situation with our economy and the open border policy of the Biden administration, crime and drugs have infiltrated our communities, with fentanyl being the drug that is coming to the Southern border. We need to do everything we can to support law enforcement to fund the police and not defund the police as those on the other side of the political aisle would like to have done,” he said.

Buckner referenced an ad Clyburn appeared in years ago, when the congressman spoke of removing a tree branch from a road.

“Clyburn promised in a political ad that he will move a tree branch from the middle of the road, a branch I believe was a symbol of those things blocking progress. After nearly 30 years in office, has he moved it? We're the poorest district in the state and the seventh-poorest district in the country. Downtowns have become ghost towns, jobs and people have left. So the answer is no, he has not,” he said.

Clyburn was first elected in 1992.

“Looking 30 years from then, the Sixth Congressional District is the poorest congressional district in the state of South Carolina, the seventh-poorest congressional district in the country, the median income is $41,000 a year, while the national median income is $65,000,” Buckner said.

“Some 16,000 to 20,000 citizens drive an hour to an hour and a half to get to work every day. Over the past 30 years, the state population has increased 49 percent; however, in the 6th District, population has diminished 4.4 percent,” he said.

Buckner continued, “The reason for that is that people are leaving because they can't find meaningful work and good-paying jobs. Factories have closed, downtowns are ghost towns and people and jobs have left. Has he moved that tree branch blocking progress from the road? The answer is no, he hasn't.”

He said he can help make a difference in the district with his various skills.

“I can with the help of the people and utilizing the skills that I have as a former educator, businessman and attorney for the last 10 years. We can move that branch from out of the middle of the road. Mr. Clyburn has had 30 years to do it, and he hasn't moved it. I'm asking the good people of the 6th Congressional District to give me two years to get it done,” Buckner said.