Clyburn to speak at Voorhees graduation

DENMARK – Congressman James E. Clyburn will deliver the commencement address when approximately 95 students graduate from Voorhees University.

The commencement convocation will be held in the Leonard E. Dawson Center at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7. The overflow space will be the Massachusetts Hall auditorium.

Clyburn is the majority whip and the third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He serves as chairman of the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis, the Rural Broadband Task Force and the Democratic Faith Working Group.

Representing the sixth congressional district of South Carolina, Clyburn has served in Congress since 1993.

He has served as co-president of his congressional freshman class, chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, vice chairman and later chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, majority whip and assistant democratic leader.

The Sumter native is a graduate of South Carolina State University.

His memoir, “Blessed Experiences: Genuinely Southern, Proudly Black,” was published in 2015.

He is the father of three daughters and a grandfather of four. He and his late wife, Emily England Clyburn, were married 58 years.

Prior to the commencement convocation, a baccalaureate service will be Friday, May 6, at 6 p.m. in St. Philip’s Chapel on the Voorhees University Campus.

