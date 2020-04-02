Clyburn to lead coronavirus committee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Congressman James Clyburn will head a special House committee with subpoena power to oversee the government's spending of the trillions it is providing to combat the effects of the pandemic.

“We must ensure that the nation’s greatness is made accessible and affordable for all. In the recovery from previous crises like the Great Depression and various recessions, parts of our great country were left behind, having not been treated equitably. We cannot allow that to happen in this pandemic,” Clyburn said in a release.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the creation of the Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Thursday. It will be tasked with guarding against waste, profiteering, price gouging and political favoritism.

Pelosi said it was modeled on a Senate committee that oversaw defense spending during World War II.

“Just as the Truman Commission in the 1940s investigated waste, corruption and fraud during World War II at the Defense Department, this Select Committee is tasked with oversight of how the federal government spends the taxpayer-funded $2 trillion allocated by Congress to address the COVID-19 crisis,” Clyburn said.

