Clyburn says Biden has 'great relationship' with S.C.

An honorary graduate of the December graduating class at South Carolina State University will not only celebrate a special moment 60 years in the making, but also have a special friend deliver the commencement address in the 46th president of the United States.

U.S. President Joseph R. Biden will deliver the address at commencement exercises to be held 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

It is also a time when 6th District Congressman Jim Clyburn will march with the class after the 1961 graduate of the university did not get to do so 60 years ago. At the time, December graduations were not allowed, and Clyburn received his diploma in the mail.

Orangeburg native Jaime Harrison, 45, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has worked for both Clyburn and Biden. He said the two legislative veterans share a special relationship formed ahead of the president's acceptance of Clyburn's invitation to speak at the graduation.

"We know the relationship between the president and Jim Clyburn. It's a very, very personal and special relationship. For the president to come and be a part of this ceremony, it's going to be tremendous, and I think a tremendous thing for Congressman Clyburn on a personal level," said Harrison, who also worked previously as a top Clyburn aide on Capitol Hill.

Clyburn indeed described his and Biden’s relationship as special.

"It's very special. I don't know how close. I mean, we talk about challenges. When we see each other, we do talk, and it's very personal sometimes. Joe got to know my late wife very well, as well,” he said, noting that it was Biden who put up billboards in her honor after she passed away.

“Joe Biden is the one that put those billboards up in Columbia. It wasn't just Columbia. He had one up in Charleston, one up in Moncks Corner, where she was from. I think one was in Sumter. ... He did that,” Clyburn said.

The congressman continued, “He called me and told me that he knew that Emily used to insist that I always do billboards. She didn't care how much TV you did, or radio, she just said, 'I want to see billboards when you're running.' So I would always do billboards, and Joe knew about that. So he called me, and he said, 'I'm going to put up some billboards in memory of Emily if you don't mind.' Of course, I didn't mind, and he did.”

He said that kind of personal relationship is what he had with Biden.

Harrison said Biden’s visit on Friday will be an honor not just for the graduates, but Clyburn.

"I know there's going to be a special ceremony for him because he is walking. It's his 60th year since his graduation, and he didn't get an opportunity to walk across that stage and receive that diploma. So this is going to be a special moment for him," he said.

Harrison said South Carolina has always been a special place for Biden, but "Joe Biden's also always been special for South Carolina."

"From the dredging of our ports to coming to mourn with the families of Mother Emanuel after the disaster. As Clyburn says so artfully, we have always known Joe Biden because Joe Biden has always known us, and he's always been there for us. So we're very grateful for this president. I'm grateful to work for him," he said.

Clyburn said it was Biden that helped secure the funding for the deepening of Charleston Harbor.

“I think few people realize how ... emotionally attached to South Carolina that Joe Biden is. ... Biden was given the responsibility to help me navigate that issue, and we got the money. Few people give Biden credit for that, but he is deserving of it,” the congressman said.

He said passage of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and an infrastructure bill are also a testament to Biden’s commitment to the needs of rural America, including those in the state.

“The governor told me that the money that's out of the infrastructure bill will allow South Carolina to fix Malfunction Junction, (with) over a billion dollars committed to that from this bill. The governor also told me that (with) the money coming out of this infrastructure bill, we're going to be able in 45 years to build out every residence and business in South Carolina with broadband,” Clyburn said.

He continued, “So I talk to Joe Biden a lot about the needs of rural America, the needs of South Carolina, and he's been very sensitive to it. He's deserving of a whole lot more credit from South Carolinians than he will ever get. I suspect that's basically because he has a D behind his name.

"But I remind people that Joe Biden delivered the eulogy for Strom Thurmond at Strom Thurmond's request. Joe Biden also eulogized Fritz Hollings at their family's request. He was joined by me and the governor at that eulogy. Joe Biden has a great relationship with this state, and this state should be showing a little more love for him than it currently is.”

Harrison said, "The great thing for me is I've worked for both of them now. I've worked for Jim Clyburn, and now I work for Joe Biden as chair of the DNC. So two amazing men who will go down as some of the last statesmen that we have in politics. It's great to have both of them in Orangeburg, South Carolina, this week."

Harrison said it was Clyburn's and Biden's relationship that played a hand in Biden's win in the first-in-the-South primary in 2020, which catapulted him to wins on Super Tuesday and to accumulating the votes needed for the presidential nomination.

"I mean, it was a very significant thing. I think Clyburn's endorsement played a pivotal role in the presidential primary, and I think the president will even say that to folks. It was a very important turning point in that primary," Harrison said.

"We've seen Congressman Clyburn play that role throughout his political tenure. I believe this wholeheartedly: At the end of the day, Jim Clyburn will go down as one of the most consequential South Carolinians in the state's history," he said.

Harrison continued, "He has definitely played that oversized role in South Carolina politics in recent history, and I think history will be kind to him in what he has been able to do and deliver for the people in the state. One of those things will be listed as his performance in the 2020 presidential primary."

Clyburn said Biden was deserving of the win in his own right.

“People give me credit for his resounding victory here in South Carolina, but he’s deserving. I’m a good enough politician to accept the credit, but Joe Biden has a great relationship with this state. I said to him way back before the election that I didn’t want him to forget South Carolina,” and he has not, Clyburn said.

