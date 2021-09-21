Clyburn’s Canzater Classic celebrates 31 years

SANTEE – This August marked the 31st year of Jim Clyburn’s Rudolph Canzater Memorial Classic, which has grown and changed over the years.

The event continued to evolve to meet its mission to improve access to education and health care in spite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event, held by the James E. Clyburn Scholarship and Research Foundation, brought 270 golfers to Santee for the tournament that raises money for college scholarships. One new addition to this year’s tournament was TikTok’s sponsorship of 16 young golfers who were involved in the First Tee program and had the opportunity to play in the tournament.

All Canzater Classic weekend events were modified to comply with CDC COVID protocols.

A virtual event celebrated the 175 Canzater Scholars, who live in or attend college in the 6th Congressional District. Collectively, the students received college aid totaling $700,000 this year. The Canzater Scholars were awarded a financial scholarship from the Clyburn Foundation, and many South Carolina colleges provided matching funds for those scholarships. In addition, each Canzater Scholar received a Dell laptop computer and a Microsoft software package. These resources are essential to ensuring these college freshmen can succeed in their pursuit of a degree.