Clyburn’s Canzater Classic celebrates 31 years

SANTEE – This August marked the 31st year of Jim Clyburn’s Rudolph Canzater Memorial Classic, which has grown and changed over the years.
The event continued to evolve to meet its mission to improve access to education and health care in spite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s event, held by the James E. Clyburn Scholarship and Research Foundation, brought 270 golfers to Santee for the tournament that raises money for college scholarships. One new addition to this year’s tournament was TikTok’s sponsorship of 16 young golfers who were involved in the First Tee program and had the opportunity to play in the tournament.
All Canzater Classic weekend events were modified to comply with CDC COVID protocols.
A virtual event celebrated the 175 Canzater Scholars, who live in or attend college in the 6th Congressional District. Collectively, the students received college aid totaling $700,000 this year. The Canzater Scholars were awarded a financial scholarship from the Clyburn Foundation, and many South Carolina colleges provided matching funds for those scholarships. In addition, each Canzater Scholar received a Dell laptop computer and a Microsoft software package. These resources are essential to ensuring these college freshmen can succeed in their pursuit of a degree.
“I am pleased that we had the ability this year to have a modified Canzater Classic weekend which continued the efforts we have made over the past three decades to address inequities in this region of the state,” Clyburn said. “The key to turning the I-95 corridor from the ‘Corridor of Shame’ into an ‘Oasis of Opportunity’ is to make meaningful investments in the community and the people who live here.”
This year, the Clyburn Foundation expanded its Canzater Classic weekend efforts to address a rise in food insecurity caused by the pandemic. Another addition was Project DASH, a partnership between DoorDash and Harvest Hope Food Bank. In its first year, Project DASH delivered 150 food boxes directly to the home of those in need in the community.
“DoorDash was proud to power the delivery of meals to those who are experiencing food access challenges by reliably connecting people to nutritious food,” said Brittany Graunke, DoorDash Drive’s director of government and nonprofit. “By partnering with the Harvest Hope Food Bank and the Clyburn Foundation, we helped these organizations expand the number of people they serve in a new and innovative way. Leveraging our last-mile logistics platform, DoorDash Drive, we are committed to reducing barriers to accessing meals, groceries and pantry items in South Carolina and across the country."
Other events included a drive-through Back-to-School Bash which distributed school supplies and back packs to area students. The giveaway was underwritten by Absolute Total Care, Harvest Hope and DoorDash. Nine high school students also received free laptops for getting their COVID vaccine at the I-95 Ollie Johnson Health Fair.
At this year’s health fair, all the screenings, testing and vaccines were provided in mobile units located in the Santee Conference Center parking lot. The Regional Medical Center provided health screenings and Clemson Rural Health provided cardiovascular health screenings. The Family Health Center made HIV testing, COVID vaccines and vision and dental services available. Walgreens also provided COVID vaccines.
Since its inception, the Canzater Classic has provided more than 2,000 students with college aid totaling nearly $7 million. It has contributed over $4.2 million to endowments at several colleges and universities in South Carolina’s 6th congressional district.
For more information, visit https://canzaterclassic.com/.