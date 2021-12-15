Clyburn ready to march with graduates 60 years later

Sixth District Congressman got his degree 60 years ago from the then-South Carolina State College but he is proud to have the chance to formally march with this year's December graduating class on Friday.

What is just as special for him is that he will have U.S. President Joe Biden hand him his degree and speak to him as part of the graduating class. The ceremony, which will have Biden as its keynote speaker, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Clyburn talked about his emotions surrounding the commencement exercises, during which he will march with 138 graduates, during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

He recalled how at the time of his graduation in December 1961, South Carolina State did not conduct winter commencements and he received his diploma in the mail.

"Sixty years almost to the day of my having finished all of my course work, I'm going to march. And the reason I didn't march is because the state did not allow me to march because they did not allow the only Black public college to have a commencement," he said.

"Just think about that. They were having commencements at the University of South Carolina, but they did not allow South Carolina State to have one. That is insulting in and of itself to have to go back the next year to march ... but you keep plugging along," Clyburn said.

He continued, "It turns out that not only will I get to march, but the president of the United States is going to hand me my degree. So I'm going to say to the students why you ought to stick with it. Don't get discouraged by these little insults that's handed to you, some of them by official state action. Don't let that discourage you. Keep on plugging."

He said S.C. State Interim President Alex Conyers knew his story of not having marched when he graduated and approached him about not only marching but being the commencement speaker.

"We sat down to talk and he told me that he would be pleased if I were to do the commencement address. ... Something happened. I can't remember exactly what it was. I said, 'You know, I can get out of this commencement address if I get the president of the United States to do it.' They might forgive me for not doing it. So I started work on that," Clyburn said.

"The president said yes. It was several nights ago when I heard from him," he said, but it was Conyers who had a hard time comprehending the magnitude of what Clyburn was saying when he called to tell Conyers the news.

"I said, 'Mr. President, I was just calling to let you know that I've done some thinking about this commencement address, and I don't think that I would be a good speaker for the commencement.' It was dead silence on the other end before I decided not to go too long with it," Clyburn said.

"I said, 'I've decided that the president of the United States would be a better speaker.' There was still this silence. So I said, 'Mr. President, are you there yet?' He said, 'Yes, I'm here, I'm just trying to figure out what you just said to me.'

"I said, 'I'm saying that President Biden has agreed to do your commencement address in my stead.' He said, 'I thought that's what you said.' And, of course, as you can imagine, he went to the board of trustees, and they issued the invitation. So we'll be there," the congressman said.

"I'll march and the president will speak, and hopefully the students will remember it for the rest of their lives," he said.

Clyburn said he didn't just approach Biden and ask him to be the commencement speaker, but first brought it up to Cedric Richmond, who serves as the senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

I told him, 'You know, the president is doing these little infrastructure meetings around the country.' I said, 'When you come to South Carolina, I want it to be on broadband.' ... So they called me and told me that they were looking at coming to South Carolina, and the date they gave me as a possibility was pretty close to the 17th of December," Clyburn said.

"I said, 'Well, why don't we do it this way? Do (S.C. State's) commencement and talk about broadband?' So that's how all this happened. It wasn't me calling him up and saying, 'Please come do the commencement.' One thing led to another, and it turned out this way," he said.

He said the university means a great deal to him and he got emotional talking about how it also meant a lot to his late wife, Dr. Emily E. Clyburn, who was an alumnus of the institution.

"That school means so much to me. I matriculated in September 1957 as my wife did. My wife and I met on that campus. She was very emotional about South Carolina State herself," he said, noting that he kept his promise to his late wife to take care of its Honors College and its director.

"They named the Honors College in her honor, and over the years Emily and I had raised and contributed about $1.7 million in an endowment at the school. And in trying to make sure I kept my promise to her, we consolidated all of that into the Honors College. I told her that I would do that," he said.

Clyburn continued, "She was very emotionally attached to that school as well. Every dime of honorarium I've ever gotten, I've given to South Carolina State. It's the only state-supported HBCU, and I really, really feel that the state historically has not done right by that school.

"So I'm not going to just complain about what the state has not done. I do what my dad always told me to do. Don't curse the darkness, light a candle. So I have spent my time lighting a candle for South Carolina State."

He said the importance of HBCUs should not be diminished.

"You take these students off the sea islands of Georgia, Florida, North and South Carolina and bring them into a campus, where the classes are small, where the professors have the same or similar backgrounds and experiences.

"You turn them into the Ron McNairs of the world, or into my friend, Rob Thompson, who graduated from Florida A&M and is now chairman of the board of Microsoft. I can go through the country and those kinds of examples of tremendous successes of people who come from these HBCUs that never would have made it if they had gone to a school with a classroom size of 150 to 200 students," Clyburn said.

"They would have been lost in the shuffle. So that's what South Carolina State means to me. It's a tremendous resource in this state that ought to be treated better than it is being treated by the state," he said.

