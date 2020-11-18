 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clyburn re-elected to leadership role; congressman focused on coronavirus, infrastructure, poverty
0 comments
alert featured

Clyburn re-elected to leadership role; congressman focused on coronavirus, infrastructure, poverty

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 DNC Clyburn

In this April 29, 2020, file photo House Majority Whip James Clyburn speaks alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a news conference to announce members of the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington. Clyburn is the highest-ranking Black lawmaker in Congress, the House Democratic Whip, and one of the few leaders of civil rights movement still in elected office today.

 PATRICK SEMANSKY, AP FILES

U.S. House Democrats unanimously re-elected Congressman James Clyburn to his position as the House majority whip on Wednesday.

The congressman said it’s an honor to return to the positon, which is the third-highest among the House Democrats.

“I believe my experiences have equipped me to meet this moment, which requires building coalitions to move forward the agenda of President-elect Joe Biden and the House Democratic Caucus,” Clyburn said in a release.

Congress has several issues it needs to address, he said.

“We must focus on addressing the growing COVID crisis through a national program that relies on science and a relief package to help those suffering during these unprecedented times; improving infrastructure to include universal access to affordable high-quality broadband and a health care safety net through an expansion of community health centers; and ensuring persistent poverty communities receive federal investments by allocating funds through targeted measures like the 10-20-30 formula,” he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Clyburn’s 10-20-30 program is designed to help poor communities by directing 10 percent of certain federal funds to communities where at least 20 percent of the people have lived in poverty for 30 years or more.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle during this new session to make America’s greatness accessible and affordable for all,” he said.

Clyburn has held several leadership roles in the House, including serving as the majority whip from 2007 to 2011. He became assistant Democratic leader after the Democrats lost their majority, but returned to the majority whip position after the 2018 election.

The whip assists the party leadership in managing the party's legislative program on the House floor.

Clyburn also served as the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus in 1998, vice chair of the Democratic Caucus in 2002 and chair of the Democratic Caucus in 2005.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 11-18-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News