Clyburn re-elected to leadership role; congressman focused on coronavirus, infrastructure, poverty

U.S. House Democrats unanimously re-elected Congressman James Clyburn to his position as the House majority whip on Wednesday.

The congressman said it’s an honor to return to the positon, which is the third-highest among the House Democrats.

“I believe my experiences have equipped me to meet this moment, which requires building coalitions to move forward the agenda of President-elect Joe Biden and the House Democratic Caucus,” Clyburn said in a release.

Congress has several issues it needs to address, he said.

“We must focus on addressing the growing COVID crisis through a national program that relies on science and a relief package to help those suffering during these unprecedented times; improving infrastructure to include universal access to affordable high-quality broadband and a health care safety net through an expansion of community health centers; and ensuring persistent poverty communities receive federal investments by allocating funds through targeted measures like the 10-20-30 formula,” he said.

Clyburn’s 10-20-30 program is designed to help poor communities by directing 10 percent of certain federal funds to communities where at least 20 percent of the people have lived in poverty for 30 years or more.