Clyburn, others seek expansion of broadband

• Ensuring internet affordability by promoting competition, requiring an affordable internet option on networks funded with federal money, guaranteeing the right of local governments to offer broadband and other efforts.

• Enabling internet adoption by promoting broadband adoption and digital skills, lending mobile hotspots to students and connecting school buses.

As a member of the House leadership, Clyburn says he championed a provision in the recent COVID-19 relief legislation that provides $200 million for a pilot program to help health care providers receive necessary broadband connectivity and devices for telehealth, provides $25 million to expand investments in distance learning and telemedicine and allows both community health centers and rural clinics to be reimbursed for telehealth services during this time of emergency.

His support of the CARES Act also provided nearly $500,000 to the South Carolina State Library Agency to aid students in distance learning.

In addition, Clyburn says he’s working with South Carolina providers, including electric cooperatives, to help them compete for an estimated $350 million in funding available in the upcoming rural broadband auction at the FCC.

This funding will allow providers who are ready to build now to provide high-speed internet across South Carolina.

