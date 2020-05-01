Clyburn, others seek expansion of broadband

Congressman James E. Clyburn, the House majority whip, and 11 House Democratic colleagues announced a proposal Thursday to connect all Americans to affordable broadband internet.
Clyburn says the current pandemic crisis has highlighted the digital divide and the need to ensure all Americans have the ability to work, learn and receive health care via the internet.
“Just as the Great Depression made clear to all that electricity was the ‘next greatest thing’ in the 20th century, the coronavirus pandemic is making clear to all that broadband is the ‘next next greatest thing’ in the 21st century,” Clyburn said.
“Just as the Rural Electrification Act made electricity accessible and affordable to all Americans, the plan we are announcing today will make broadband accessible and affordable to all Americans.”
Clyburn is chair of the House Democratic Rural Broadband Task Force.
The proposal includes:
• Investing in internet infrastructure, including $80 billion over five years to deploy broadband infrastructure; low-interest financing for broadband deployment; promoting the installation of new broadband conduit alongside federally funded road projects; and the creation of an Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth to coordinate efforts.
• Ensuring internet affordability by promoting competition, requiring an affordable internet option on networks funded with federal money, guaranteeing the right of local governments to offer broadband and other efforts.
• Enabling internet adoption by promoting broadband adoption and digital skills, lending mobile hotspots to students and connecting school buses.
As a member of the House leadership, Clyburn says he championed a provision in the recent COVID-19 relief legislation that provides $200 million for a pilot program to help health care providers receive necessary broadband connectivity and devices for telehealth, provides $25 million to expand investments in distance learning and telemedicine and allows both community health centers and rural clinics to be reimbursed for telehealth services during this time of emergency.
His support of the CARES Act also provided nearly $500,000 to the South Carolina State Library Agency to aid students in distance learning.
In addition, Clyburn says he’s working with South Carolina providers, including electric cooperatives, to help them compete for an estimated $350 million in funding available in the upcoming rural broadband auction at the FCC.
This funding will allow providers who are ready to build now to provide high-speed internet across South Carolina.
