Clyburn optimistic for future; congressman says Floyd protests are being hijacked

He said another stimulus bill is forthcoming to help pull the country out of its financial and other crises that the pandemic has imposed since its start.

"Yes, there's going to be another one, no question about that. We've done four. The House has passed a fifth one. That is the so-called Heroes Act. I think the Senate's going to -- irrespective of what they may say to the contrary -- have to take that bill up. And there's going to be some other bills dealing with what we see going on around us today," Clyburn said.

Clyburn is no stranger to fighting for social justice, having been arrested himself in 1960. He was among the student leaders who, in concert with others in North Carolina, led sit-ins that resulted their arrests and the eventual integration of higher education across the South.

"The first time I ever got arrested was right across the street ... on Amelia Drive. I got arrested challenging the status quo, doing it in a very peaceful way. I was arrested, with the atmosphere in the country at that time much like the atmosphere in the country today.

"I knew that I would be vindicated in the end. It just so happens this time you’ve got a president sitting in office whose aim it is to turn the clock back on this country's progress," Clyburn said.