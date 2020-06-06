Clyburn optimistic for future; congressman says Floyd protests are being hijacked

Congressman Jim Clyburn is optimistic that the U.S. can move beyond the unrelenting pandemic and raging protests over social justice.
He is also hopeful the country will not lose sight of the power of voting and peaceful protest.
"I think we can get through this. The country's been here before. We ought to talk about COVID-19 and it is a serious issue. In 1918, the country had the Spanish flu ... but we were also experiencing the aftermath of World War 1 at the same time, so it was a double whammy then and it's a double whammy now. We survived then and we will survive now if we learn from the lessons of that time," he said.
Clyburn visited the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office on Friday afternoon to cast his vote ahead of the June 9 statewide primaries.
He noted U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named him chairman of a bipartisan committee designed to oversee the coronavirus aid.
Clyburn said the group has been compared to a World War II-era committee led by then-Sen. Harry S. Truman, which worked to root out corruption and fraud.
"It was to make sure that we did not make the mistakes going into World War II that we made coming out of World War I. That's the purpose of this committee ... and I think we're going to be successful with that. Already within my first two days in the committee, we got a corporation to return $10 million that they should not have gotten," he said.
He said another stimulus bill is forthcoming to help pull the country out of its financial and other crises that the pandemic has imposed since its start.
"Yes, there's going to be another one, no question about that. We've done four. The House has passed a fifth one. That is the so-called Heroes Act. I think the Senate's going to -- irrespective of what they may say to the contrary -- have to take that bill up. And there's going to be some other bills dealing with what we see going on around us today," Clyburn said.
Clyburn is no stranger to fighting for social justice, having been arrested himself in 1960. He was among the student leaders who, in concert with others in North Carolina, led sit-ins that resulted their arrests and the eventual integration of higher education across the South.
"The first time I ever got arrested was right across the street ... on Amelia Drive. I got arrested challenging the status quo, doing it in a very peaceful way. I was arrested, with the atmosphere in the country at that time much like the atmosphere in the country today.
"I knew that I would be vindicated in the end. It just so happens this time you’ve got a president sitting in office whose aim it is to turn the clock back on this country's progress," Clyburn said.
The congressman added, "We see it every day. We hear it from him. You see it in his actions. This man had made a whole career out of insulting people of color. That's what he does."
Thousands of marches have taken place around the nation following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned a knee to his neck.
Clyburn said the current protest movement has been "hijacked" by outside influences who seek nothing but to stir up violence and confusion.
He said the protests that erupted following the shooting death of Walter Scott did not result in the violence seen following Floyd's death. Scott was an unarmed black man who was killed by Michael Slager, a white North Charleston police officer.
Clyburn said that type of violence also did not follow when nine people, including senior pastor and state Sen. Clementa C. Pinckney, were killed by a gunman during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015, in Charleston.
"Not a single brick was thrown through a single window. Not a single brick. Nobody lit fires anywhere. The community protested, rallied around the protestors, and it was not partisan. ... The protestors are not starting these fires. Those people who are subverting the protests are," Clyburn said.
He noted that he and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, himself a civil rights pioneer, "often talk about how our movement got hijacked."
"John Lewis never threw a brick. He never lit a match, but the movement turned into, 'Burn, baby, burn.' We didn't do that. It got hijacked. These peaceful people who are protesting (Floyd's) death aren't throwing bricks, they aren't setting the fires. It's being hijacked," Clyburn said.
He is optimistic about the future even as he seeks a different president.
"As optimistic as I am about the future, I am very disappointed that we don't have more enlightenment about what this guy is doing," Clyburn said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.
