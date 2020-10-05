Clyburn optimistic about stimulus; congressman says president failed in handling virus

"Rather than going for two years for some things, we cut it back to one and one year back to six months," he said. "I would love to see the bipartisan plan be exactly what the House passed because we did it listening to people and what the Senate is doing is not listening to anybody except Trump."

If Pelosi and Mnuchin agree on a new proposal, a new bill would need to be separately drafted and voted on in both the House and Senate.

If the two sides do reach an agreement, it could take a week or more before it comes up for a vote.

Proposals from both sides include another stimulus payment of up to $1,200 for individuals who meet the requirements, along with coronavirus testing and extending the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses.

Clyburn says Trump has failed in leadership when comes to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, creating a situation that has become more precarious.

"I am very, very disturbed. We have been asking for a long time for this administration to have a national plan to fight off this virus." said Clyburn, who chairs the select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis and is responsible for congressional COVID-19 expenditures.