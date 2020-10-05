Clyburn optimistic about stimulus; congressman says president failed in handling virus

Congressman James Clyburn is optimistic that a second coronavirus stimulus package could become law.
President Donald Trump does seem to be “softening his position” and a plan could pass soon, Clyburn said Monday.
"We have already passed it and the Senate has got to come back and do it," he said.
Clyburn, the House majority whip, made the comments after casting his ballot in Orangeburg during the first day of in-person voting.
Earlier this month, the Democrat-led U.S. House passed a revised Heroes Act that includes a second stimulus check and enhanced unemployment benefits. There’s little chance the Republican-led Senate will pass the bill.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been discussing a new, bipartisan bill, but it’s uncertain when it could pass.
"I want the bipartisan plan to be what we did," Clyburn said. "We have done two plans."
Clyburn said one is $3.3 trillion plan and another is $2.2 trillion. The total cost of the package and funding have been deal breakers.
"They are both basically the same plan," Clyburn said. "The difference in the money is the timing of the programs we put in place."
"Rather than going for two years for some things, we cut it back to one and one year back to six months," he said. "I would love to see the bipartisan plan be exactly what the House passed because we did it listening to people and what the Senate is doing is not listening to anybody except Trump."
If Pelosi and Mnuchin agree on a new proposal, a new bill would need to be separately drafted and voted on in both the House and Senate.
If the two sides do reach an agreement, it could take a week or more before it comes up for a vote.
Proposals from both sides include another stimulus payment of up to $1,200 for individuals who meet the requirements, along with coronavirus testing and extending the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses.
Clyburn says Trump has failed in leadership when comes to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, creating a situation that has become more precarious.
"I am very, very disturbed. We have been asking for a long time for this administration to have a national plan to fight off this virus." said Clyburn, who chairs the select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis and is responsible for congressional COVID-19 expenditures.
"In all those countries that did do national plans: children are going back to school safely, people are going back to work safely, people are socializing again safely," Clyburn said. "But in this country, the most powerful country on this earth, in 25 states the virus is now skyrocketing. That is because of failed leadership."
"This administration is the most feckless and most reckless administration in the history of this country," he said. "Their policies are feckless and the behavior of this president is reckless.
“Having said that, I hope him a speedy recovery."
