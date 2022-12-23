Clyburn: Millions in budget for state; Claflin, SCSU, more receiving federal money

The federal budget passed by Congress on Friday includes millions for local projects, including at Claflin and South Carolina State universities, according to a press release from House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn.

“I strive to provide essential support to the communities I represent, especially those that have been systemically and historically neglected,” the South Carolina Democrat said in a release.

“This funding package includes some basic and essential investments in local communities that helps make the promise of America more accessible and affordable for all,” he said.

Clyburn highlighted several projects in his 6th Congressional District that received funding, including:

• $17.4 million for a Claflin University Bioscience Research and Technology Center. The money will be used for construction of a new science and technology building that will serve as the central core for science, technology, engineering and mathematics research at Claflin University.

• $10 million to expand the Lake Marion Regional Water System. The money will be used for the Orangeburg-Berkeley reach, which will provide water to the U.S. Highway 176 corridor in Orangeburg and Berkeley counties in the Camp Hall area.

• $4 million for the South Carolina State University ROTC Training Center. The money is for construction of a modern, 35,000-square-foot ROTC Multipurpose Complex on campus to provide training and academic space for ROTC cadets. The facility will house classrooms, training rooms, living quarters, multi-purpose spaces and administrative spaces.

• $1.7 million for the Calhoun County Emergency Operations Center. The money will be used for construction of a new emergency operations center to serve as the central point for county emergency response agencies to manage response and recovery efforts for any major disaster in Calhoun County.

• $703,256 for the City of Orangeburg for the Railroad Corner Project. The money is for rehabilitation of the historic State Theater on Boulevard Street near downtown Orangeburg. The rehabilitated facility will house a civil rights museum that will serve as a centerpiece of Orangeburg's Railroad Corner redevelopment.

Clyburn also highlighted the following from the budget:

• An increase to $19 million in the total authorized funding for the South Carolina National Heritage Corridor, first created in 1996 by legislation authored by Clyburn to preserve and promote the natural, historic and cultural assets of a 17-county area of South Carolina and encourage more heritage tourism in the region.

• More than $1 billion for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other minority serving institutions, an increase of over $100 million from FY 22 levels.

• Language throughout the bill and committee reports direct departments and agencies to target spending in certain programs to persistent poverty communities through the “10-20-30” formula and other mechanisms, including language directing the Office of Management and Budget to take steps to target funding to these areas in programs across the federal government.

The legislation now goes to President Biden for his signature.