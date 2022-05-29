Clyburn memorial brunch to benefit HBCUs; tickets available

Tickets are available for the annual Dr. Emily E. Clyburn Memorial Brunch, a fundraiser to aid South Carolina’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The brunch will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Santee Convention Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee.

To reserve your spot at the brunch, visit eightpillarsofsc.org. Tickets are $125 per person or $1,000 per table with seating for eight. A table purchase includes recognition in the brunch’s digital publication.

Coordinated by the James E. Clyburn Scholarship and Research Foundation, the annual event is named for Dr. Emily England Clyburn, the late wife of U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn. The brunch coincides with the Clyburn Foundation’s annual Golf Classic the first weekend in August.

Proceeds will support scholarships and technology for students at the state’s eight HBCUs under the theme “Unite the Eight Pillars of Education for Greater Success.”

Both the congressman and his late wife graduated from South Carolina State University. The university’s Dr. Emily E. Clyburn Honors College is named in her honor.

South Carolina’s other HBCUs are Allen University, Benedict College, Claflin University, Clinton College, Denmark State Technical College, Morris College and Voorhees University.

For more information about the Dr. Emily E. Clyburn Memorial Brunch and the James E. Clyburn Foundation, send an email to clyburnfoundation@yahoo.com, by phone at 803-255-0003, or visit www.jecsrf.org.

