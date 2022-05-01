Clyburn launches fundraiser for HBCUs under new name honoring his late wife

COLUMBIA – For more than 30 years, U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn’s family has supported South Carolina’s eight Historically Black Colleges and Universities by raising funds toward scholarships and technology for incoming students.

Recently, the congressman joined leaders of the state’s HBCUs – including South Carolina State University Interim President Alexander Conyers -- in downtown Columbia to celebrate his late wife, Dr. England Clyburn, and her legacy of support for higher education.

The occasion was to announce a name change for the annual fundraiser she spearheaded for the James E. Clyburn Scholarship and Research Foundation.

The annual Emily Clyburn Luncheon will be known as the Dr. Emily E. Clyburn Memorial Brunch under the theme “Unite the Eight Pillars of Education for Greater Success.” The brunch coincides with the Clyburn Foundation’s annual Golf Classic the first weekend in August.

Together, the events help graduating high school students afford higher education.

"For the last several years – three to be exact -- we have donated scholarship aid in the form of money, a laptop and a software package to 175 graduating seniors each year,” Clyburn said. “For several years before that, it was 100.”

The congressman said golf was not his late wife’s “cup of tea,” so she focused her efforts on developing the coinciding luncheon.

“But what was her cup of tea was students with limited opportunities,” Clyburn said.

Following Clyburn’s remarks, leaders from seven of the eight institutions involved offered thanks to the congressman, his late wife and the foundation.

“On behalf of the students of South Carolina State University, and more importantly on behalf of the future students, thank you so very much for what you have done for so many years in helping our students,” Conyers said.

The interim president said he often tells students they can get where they want to go from SC State, and the Clyburns’ support has helped students make the decision to enter college.

“The computers, the scholarships … make the difference for some of our families who may have had to sit out a year if it were not for what you do to get them started immediately after high school,” Conyers said.

Both the congressman and his late wife graduated from SC State. The university’s Dr. Emily E. Clyburn Honors College is named in her honor.

South Carolina’s other HBCUs are Allen University, Benedict College, Claflin University, Clinton College, Denmark Technical College, Morris College and Voorhees University.

For more information about the Dr. Emily E. Clyburn Memorial Brunch and the James E. Clyburn Foundation, send an email to clyburnfoundation@yahoo.com, call 803-255-0003 or visit www.jecsrf.org.

Visit www.scsu.edu for more about South Carolina State University.

