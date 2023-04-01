Assistant Democratic Leader James E. Clyburn has reintroduced the Enhanced Background Checks Act in the 118th Congress.

The South Carolina Democrat’s legislation would close the so-called “Charleston Loophole,” which allows the sale of a firearm to proceed if the FBI does not complete its background check process within three business days.

“Americans should be able to worship, attend school and thrive in their communities without fear of gun violence. This legislation presents a significant step forward in our efforts to address the ongoing epidemic by helping to ensure these dangerous weapons do not fall into the wrong hands. I urge my Republican colleagues to join us in advancing this effort and urge Speaker McCarthy to bring this bill to the House Floor for a vote,” Clyburn said in a release.

The “Charleston Loophole” enabled a gunman to obtain the weapon used in the June 2015 massacre at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

The gunman killed nine innocent worshippers and wounded three others as they participated in a Bible study gathering.

The gunman was prohibited by law from possessing a firearm due to his history of unlawful controlled substance abuse but was able to acquire his gun before the FBI could complete a background check. Federal law allowed the gun dealer to legally transfer the weapon to the shooter after the three-day waiting period even though the background check was not complete.

According to Clyburn, more than 5,200 guns were sold in 2021 to individuals with disqualifying circumstances such as felony and domestic violence convictions due to the “Charleston Loophole.”

Clyburn’s bill provides the FBI with additional time to complete a background check on a potential firearms purchaser before a licensed dealer can transfer a gun.

Under the new process it establishes, if the background check has not been completed after 10 business days, the purchaser may request an escalated review by the FBI. This request for an escalated review will trigger a more intensive FBI investigation, designed to resolve the case within an additional 10-business-day period.

If the additional 10 business days elapse without a response from the NICS system, only then may the dealer sell or transfer the gun to the purchaser.

The bill has 116 original co-sponsors in the House.