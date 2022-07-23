Clyburn honored by NAACP; 3 with S.C. State ties have received Spingarn Medal

U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn recently received the NAACP’s highest honor, the Spingarn Medal, at the organization’s annual convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I am pleased beyond measure and humbled to receive the Spingarn Medal, the NAACP's highest honor. The history of this award speaks to the work done for over a century to ensure the American dream is made accessible and affordable for all her citizens," Clyburn said in an NAACP news release.

“From the moment of being elected president of my NAACP Youth Council (Sumter, S.C.) at the age of 12, I was taught that we all have roles to play in our nation's pursuit of perfection,” he said.

“I look forward to living long enough and serving well enough to prove myself worthy of joining the ranks of previous Spingarn Medal recipients that include Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Justice Thurgood Marshall and my good friend, Congressman John Lewis,” he said.

Clyburn is a 1961 graduate of what was then South Carolina State College. He is the third person associated with S.C. State University to receive the Spingarn Medal.

The medal’s inaugural recipient in 1915 was Ernest E. Just, a pioneering biologist, academic and science writer.

S.C. State’s second Spingarn Medal recipient was Civil Rights Era and higher education icon Benjamin E. Mays, who was honored in 1982.

Both attended S.C. State in its early years as the Colored Normal Industrial Agricultural and Mechanical College of South Carolina.

In the news release, NAACP officials said the award recognizes Clyburn's tireless work advocating for voting rights, the protection of democracy and the rights of Black and other marginalized communities across America.

“Whip Clyburn's contribution to civil rights is extraordinary,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in the news release. “From championing rural and economic development to advocating for the restoration of historic buildings and sites on the campuses of historically Black colleges and universities, Whip Clyburn has been at the forefront of advocating for Black communities and helping to create a more equitable society for decades. The NAACP is proud to present Whip Clyburn with our highest recognition.”

Clyburn and his late wife, Dr. Emily England Clyburn, met as students at S.C. State and were married for 58 years before her death in September 2019.

When he came to Congress in 1993 to represent South Carolina’s sixth congressional district, Congressman Clyburn was elected co-president of his freshman class and quickly rose through leadership ranks. He was subsequently elected chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, vice chair, and later chair, of the House Democratic Caucus.

Clyburn’s beginnings in Sumter as the eldest son of an activist, fundamentalist minister and an independent, civic-minded beautician grounded him securely in family, faith and public service.

The Clyburn family has generously supported SC State over the years, including the establishment of the Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College Scholarships.

Other previous Spingarn Medal recipients include Cato T. Laurencin, Mrs. Daisy Bates (Little Rock Nine), Myrlie Evers-Williams, Earl G. Graves Sr., W.E.B DuBois, George Washington Carver, Charles Drew, Jackie Robinson, Jesse L. Jackson, Maya Angelou, Oprah Winfrey, Cicely Tyson, Harry Belafonte, Sidney Poitier, Quincy Jones and the Honorable Nathaniel Jones.