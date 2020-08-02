Clyburn Foundation Canzater scholars to be celebrated virtually

The Canzater Classic weekend usually covers four days and includes the Rudolph Canzater Memorial Classic golf tournament, the Emily E. Clyburn’s Ladies Luncheon, the Ollie Johnson Memorial I-95 Corridor Health Fair, and a back-to-school bash. This year, the school supplies that would have been handed out during the back-to-school bash will be donated to area schools to distribute to students.

The Ollie Johnson Memorial I-95 Corridor Health Fair will be transformed this year into a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event. It will be held at the Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, on Monday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The testing will be provided by Family Health Centers, and COVID-19 kits will be handed out that include masks, hand sanitizer and information about the virus.

Then, on Friday, Aug. 7, beginning at 10 a.m., the Clyburn Foundation will host a no-contact, drive-through food bank. This continues a partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank, which usually gives out food at the annual health fair. This year, area residents may drive through the Santee Conference Center to pick up a box of free fruits and vegetables. The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until all of the food is disbursed.

“As South Carolinians, we are resilient. Our goal with the Canzater Classic this year is to meet the needs of South Carolinians during these difficult times by providing testing, personal protective equipment, nutritious food, and school supplies. We are also supporting the next generation of leaders in our state by helping to fulfill their dreams by earning a higher education,” Clyburn said. “Next year, we look forward to returning to Santee for our 31st annual event.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0