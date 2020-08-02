Clyburn Foundation Canzater scholars to be celebrated virtually

SANTEE – The 30th anniversary Rudolph Canzater Memorial Classic weekend held annually the first weekend of August in Santee will not be the same this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over its three decades, the event has supported more than 1,850 South Carolina students with college aid exceeding $5.7 million. This year, the James E. Clyburn Scholarship & Research Foundation will be celebrating a record 175 Canzater Scholars virtually.
“This 30th anniversary event is not what we had originally envisioned, but we are pleased our supporters have stepped up to make sure we can assist more college students this year than ever before,” said Congressman Jim Clyburn. “I want to thank our sponsors for recognizing the significant need this year and making their support of these scholarship recipients a top priority even though we can’t join together in person to celebrate their accomplishments.”
Each of the 175 scholarship recipients will receive at least $1,000 in college support, a Dell laptop computer and a Microsoft software package. Many South Carolina colleges match the students’ financial award with as much as $1,000 to $5,000 depending on the institution. A virtual celebration of the Canzater Scholars will be held on Aug. 8, and a list of all the scholarship recipients and a video honoring their achievements can be found at the Clyburn Foundation website on that date.
The Canzater Classic weekend usually covers four days and includes the Rudolph Canzater Memorial Classic golf tournament, the Emily E. Clyburn’s Ladies Luncheon, the Ollie Johnson Memorial I-95 Corridor Health Fair, and a back-to-school bash. This year, the school supplies that would have been handed out during the back-to-school bash will be donated to area schools to distribute to students.
The Ollie Johnson Memorial I-95 Corridor Health Fair will be transformed this year into a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event. It will be held at the Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, on Monday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The testing will be provided by Family Health Centers, and COVID-19 kits will be handed out that include masks, hand sanitizer and information about the virus.
Then, on Friday, Aug. 7, beginning at 10 a.m., the Clyburn Foundation will host a no-contact, drive-through food bank. This continues a partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank, which usually gives out food at the annual health fair. This year, area residents may drive through the Santee Conference Center to pick up a box of free fruits and vegetables. The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until all of the food is disbursed.
“As South Carolinians, we are resilient. Our goal with the Canzater Classic this year is to meet the needs of South Carolinians during these difficult times by providing testing, personal protective equipment, nutritious food, and school supplies. We are also supporting the next generation of leaders in our state by helping to fulfill their dreams by earning a higher education,” Clyburn said. “Next year, we look forward to returning to Santee for our 31st annual event.”
