Clyburn fish fry to be held in Denmark

DENMARK – The Friends of Jim Clyburn for Congress will sponsor a Bamberg County drive-through fish fry from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Denmark City Gazebo.

Congressman Clyburn typically holds his World-Famous Fish Fry in Columbia. This year’s event, however, was cancelled due to the coronavirus and is being held in separate drive-through events in each county in his district.

The Bamberg County Democratic Party is coordinating the event in conjunction with the Friends of Clyburn for Congress. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to wear a mask.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0