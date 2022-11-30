 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Clyburn faces challenger

  • 0

Congressman Jim Clyburn is being challenged in his bid for a Democratic leadership position in the U.S. House.

Clyburn, who is the majority whip, is seeking to become the assistant Democratic leader when the Republicans take over the House.

But Clyburn faces an unexpected challenge from Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., who is openly gay and argued Wednesday in a letter to colleagues that House Democrats should “fully respect the diversity of our caucus and the American people by including an LGBTQ+ member at the leadership table.”

Clyburn, who represents South Carolina’s 6th District, was first elected to Congress in 1992.

Clyburn
