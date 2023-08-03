SANTEE – A back-to-school bash, health fair, food giveaway and more will be part of a weekend of events designed for the community to enjoy.

The events will include 6th District Congressman Jim Clyburn's Rudolph Canzater Memorial Classic, which has the mission of improving access to education and health care.

"Over time what was just golf turned into a family weekend. So what we'll have is about 300 golfers (to help raise money for college scholarships), and there will be a lot of other family members and sponsors who will be there participating," Clyburn said.

Since its inception, the Canzater Classic has provided more than 2,000 students with college aid totaling nearly $7 million.

It has contributed over $4.2 million to endowments at several colleges and universities in South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District.

“This year, 200 students have already been selected, and each one of them will get a Dell laptop and a Microsoft software package. Then 175 of them will get additional financial assistance. It's all based on what school they go to," Clyburn said.

Many South Carolina universities provide matching funds for those scholarships, he said.

The events will begin with a back-to-school bash from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Santee Conference Center at 1737 Bass Drive in Santee.

The back-to-school bash will include the distribution of clear book bags and other supplies, along with haircuts, food, music, a bike giveaway and more. It is sponsored by the James E. Clyburn Scholarship and Research Foundation, along with Save the Children and Absolute Total Care.

The Ollie Johnson Memorial I-95 Health Fair will follow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Santee Conference Center.

Free health screenings, including those for cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes, will be available, along with information on women's, mental and dental health.

The health fair will also feature COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, along with a farmer's market and food giveaway.

Tyson Foods, for example, will be distributing free boxes of chicken. One box of chicken will be provided per household, while supplies last.

The health fair is sponsored by the James E. Clyburn Scholarship and Research Foundation and partners including, but not limited to, Harvest Hope Food Bank and Family Health Centers Inc. Individuals can call 803-255-0003, email i95hfaccess@gmail.com or visit the website canzaterclassic.com for more information.

A mobile food bank will also be at the Santee Conference Center beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4. The food bank is sponsored by the James E. Clyburn Scholarship and Research Foundation in partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank and DoorDash, which will also be delivering food boxes to homes in Santee, Elloree, Springfield, Rowesville, Vance, Orangeburg, Eutawville, Holly Hill, Neeses, North, Bowman and Branchville.

“That's going to be big. Harvest Hope Food Bank contacted us several years ago, and they wanted to supplement what we were doing. They came on board, and they give out food to needy families,” Clyburn said.

“DoorDash got involved a couple of years ago, and they deliver rather than having all the families come in. We have a lot of people who just aren't able to come to the conference center,” he said.

Clyburn continued, “Then this year Tyson Foods found out about what we were doing, and they're going to provide 40,000 pounds of chicken."

The golf tournament check-in will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Santee Conference Center, with registration to take place at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Santee Conference Center. Play commences at 9 a.m. Saturday with a shotgun start.

The Dr. Emily E. Clyburn Memorial Brunch will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Santee Conference Center, with proceeds to benefit HBCUs in the state, including Voorhees. Claflin and South Carolina State universities and Denmark Technical College. For tickets and sponsorship information, visit eightpillarsofsc.org.

A hybrid scholarship awards celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Santee Conference Center, followed by a Candy Club Celebration at 9 p.m.

Golf tournament play commences at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, with a shotgun start and will be followed by an awards showcase at 1 p.m.

“There will be winners of the tournament, but the big winners of the weekend will be 200 students and their families,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn says his mission remains transforming the Interstate 95 Corridor from a “corridor of shame” to an “oasis of opportunity.”

“That's what I'm trying to do: everything I possibly can to assist with the health and educational issues along the corridor,” Clyburn said.