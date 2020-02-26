Clyburn endorsing Biden in Democratic presidential race

House Majority Whip James Clyburn is endorsing Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential race.

The 6th District congressman’s highly anticipated endorsement comes three days before Saturday’s first-in-the-South primary in South Carolina.

Clyburn’s endorsement has been highly sought ahead of the primary. His support of the former vice president confirms reports by Politico and others in the days after Clyburn said he would make an announcement following Tuesday night’s debate in Charleston.

Clyburn, the highest ranking African American in Congress, is close to Biden and has been open about his affinity for the former vice president. A Biden victory in South Carolina is considered crucial to his candidacy after Sen. Bernie Sanders scored wins in other early states.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Politico reported that Clyburn was already considering formally backing Biden but the pressure intensified after Sanders’ big win in Nevada this past Saturday.

“I will endorse Wednesday morning,” Clyburn said Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press. “I’m going to tell everybody who I’m going to vote for. I’m just not going to do it today.”