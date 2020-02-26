Clyburn endorsing Biden in Democratic presidential race
0 comments
breaking

Clyburn endorsing Biden in Democratic presidential race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., speaks at the First in the South Dinner, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

House Majority Whip James Clyburn is endorsing Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential race.

The 6th District congressman’s highly anticipated endorsement comes three days before Saturday’s first-in-the-South primary in South Carolina.

Clyburn’s endorsement has been highly sought ahead of the primary. His support of the former vice president confirms reports by Politico and others in the days after Clyburn said he would make an announcement following Tuesday night’s debate in Charleston.

+7 S.C. Democratic debate

Clyburn, the highest ranking African American in Congress, is close to Biden and has been open about his affinity for the former vice president. A Biden victory in South Carolina is considered crucial to his candidacy after Sen. Bernie Sanders scored wins in other early states.

Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash

Politico reported that Clyburn was already considering formally backing Biden but the pressure intensified after Sanders’ big win in Nevada this past Saturday.

“I will endorse Wednesday morning,” Clyburn said Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press. “I’m going to tell everybody who I’m going to vote for. I’m just not going to do it today.”

Biden has publicly acknowledged South Carolina is a must-win state for him. He leads in polls but by smaller margins than ever heading into Saturday’s vote. His strongest group of supporters, according to polls, is African Americans, which make up 60% of Democratic primary voters.

The South Carolina primary comes three days ahead of Super Tuesday, when a number of states with influential black electorates will be voting.

0 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albert Johnson Jr. -- North
Obituaries

Albert Johnson Jr. -- North

NORTH -- The funeral service for Mr. Albert Johnson Jr., 62, of North will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Mark United Methodi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News