Clyburn: COVID relief bill will boost Dems in 2022 midterms

COLUMBIA — With a White House-led public relations push outlining its benefits for citizens, the pandemic relief bill known as the "American Rescue Plan" is on track to be Democrats' best hope to keep from losing ground in the midterm congressional elections next year, according to the third-highest-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House.

"What we're going to do this time is let people know exactly what they've got," House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn told The Associated Press in a recent interview. "We're going to go out there and tell 'em what they've got, and, two years from now, we're going to run on it."

The 2021 aid plan, approved by Congress on party-line votes and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month, includes $195 billion for states, plus separate funds for local governments and schools. In Clyburn's home state of South Carolina, that means more than $2 billion for state government coffers to be allocated by state legislators. There's $188 million for capital improvements, as well as incentives to expand Medicaid, which the state has not done under the Affordable Care Act.

Trying to impress upon Americans what the plan means for them is a top priority, Clyburn said, unlike after the rollout of the Affordable Care Act, when the congressman said misinformation about the program was allowed to overtake its actual benefits.