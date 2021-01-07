Clyburn calls for Trump impeachment; South Carolina lawmakers speak against violence

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Graham complimented Vice President Mike Pence’s decorum during the Electoral College vote certification process, saying that any expectation that Pence could have overturned the results was “over the top, unconstitutional, illegal and would have been wrong for the country.”

Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican, thanked the officers who fought to protect the Capitol and the staffers who are picking up the pieces.

He also described the attack, saying via Twitter “As we were first taken to a secure location yesterday, anxiety and tensions were high (and rightfully so). With the entire Senate together, a rarity, I stood up and asked my colleagues to join in prayer. Chaplain Black led us in that calming moment.

“We can, and will, disagree on issues, but the only way we’ll move our nation forward is with a united purpose to serve the American people. Yesterday was a tough day for our country, but we must use it to strengthen us – not further divide a nation on edge.”

Republican Rep. Joe Wilson said via Twitter, “I condemn the violence that took place today. We are a nation of laws and violence should never be tolerated. Congress will persevere and I commend the Capitol Police for their valiant efforts today.”