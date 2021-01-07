Clyburn calls for Trump impeachment; South Carolina lawmakers speak against violence

South Carolina lawmakers denounced the violence at the U.S. Capital on Wednesday, with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
“Time and circumstances may mitigate against invoking the 25th amendment, which I support, but there is time for impeachment which seems appropriate,” the Democratic congressman said via Twitter on Thursday.
Others haven’t called for impeachment, but condemned the actions of the mob that descended on the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying Biden's election victory over Trump.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s top congressional allies, said Thursday that the president must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol.
Graham said that Trump “needs to understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution.”
Graham was a foe of Trump’s during the 2016 campaign and questioned his mental fitness for office. Once Trump was in office, however, Graham became one of his closest confidants and often played golf with him.
Graham added that he had no regrets of his support of Trump but that “it breaks my heart that my friend, a president of consequence, would allow yesterday to happen.”
Graham complimented Vice President Mike Pence’s decorum during the Electoral College vote certification process, saying that any expectation that Pence could have overturned the results was “over the top, unconstitutional, illegal and would have been wrong for the country.”
Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican, thanked the officers who fought to protect the Capitol and the staffers who are picking up the pieces.
He also described the attack, saying via Twitter “As we were first taken to a secure location yesterday, anxiety and tensions were high (and rightfully so). With the entire Senate together, a rarity, I stood up and asked my colleagues to join in prayer. Chaplain Black led us in that calming moment.
“We can, and will, disagree on issues, but the only way we’ll move our nation forward is with a united purpose to serve the American people. Yesterday was a tough day for our country, but we must use it to strengthen us – not further divide a nation on edge.”
Republican Rep. Joe Wilson said via Twitter, “I condemn the violence that took place today. We are a nation of laws and violence should never be tolerated. Congress will persevere and I commend the Capitol Police for their valiant efforts today.”
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a Bamberg native, called Wednesday’s events, “an embarrassment in the eyes of the world and total sadness for our country. Wake up America.”
She said, “Every American has the right to peacefully protest. What’s happening right now at the U.S. Capitol building is wrong and un-American. We are better than that.”
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said Trump’s accomplishments in office “were wiped out today.”
Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s former chief of staff-turned-special envoy to Northern Ireland, told CNBC Thursday that he had called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “to let him know I was resigning. ... I can’t do it. I can’t stay.”
“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in,” the former S.C. congressman said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.