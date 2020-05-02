Clyburn announces ag scholarships for SCSU

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn announced that South Carolina State University has received $752,632 in National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) funding from NIFA's 1890 Scholarships Program.

The program was founded in 2018 and provides scholarships at 1890 land-grant colleges and universities to support recruiting, engaging, retaining, mentoring, and training of undergraduate students.

South Carolina State University was one of 19 grant recipients. The funding will support SC State's 1890 Research and Extension Agriculture Innovation Scholars by providing scholarships to encourage outstanding students to pursue and complete baccalaureate degrees in the food and agricultural sciences and related fields. By developing a highly skilled workforce, the 1890 Scholarships Program helps facilitate rural prosperity and economic development aligning with USDA's strategic goals.

"I am pleased that South Carolina State University and other land-grant institutions will be receiving funding to support their exceptional students," Clyburn said. "These scholarships ensure South Carolina State bulldogs continue to become leaders in agriculture by relieving the financial burden on students while providing them with career development opportunities and preparing them for future careers. This funding is an investment in the future of agriculture."

NIFA's mission is to invest in and advance agricultural research, education, and extension to solve societal challenges. NIFA's investments in transformative science directly support the long-term prosperity and global preeminence of U.S. agriculture.

