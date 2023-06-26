The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is providing $551.5 million from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program to extend broadband internet throughout South Carolina, Congressman James Clyburn announced Monday.

“I often say access to affordable, high-speed broadband will have the same dramatic impact in the 21st century as access to electrification efforts had in the 20th century,” Clyburn said in a release.

He said, “South Carolina will now have the means to bring high-speed internet access to every household across the state. This life-changing funding will connect every community to opportunity and bring us significantly closer to making this country’s greatness accessible and affordable to all.”

In 2021, the South Carolina Broadband Office estimated that it needed $650 million in funding to bring high-speed broadband to every underserved household in the state.

South Carolina received $400 million from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, roughly $100 million from the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, and has dedicated $50 million in state match funds.

The additional funding announced Monday will allow South Carolina to build out faster, affordable, high-speed broadband for every household in the state, the release said

This funding ensures South Carolina will remain on track to achieve 100% affordable connectivity by 2026.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, “This investment will help ensure that every household in South Carolina, including those in rural communities, has access to affordable, high-speed internet.”

SC Broadband Office Director Jim Stritzinger said, “We are incredibly grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration and Congressman Clyburn for their work to make this funding possible.

“We are working hard on behalf of the citizens of South Carolina to make sure everyone is connected to reliable, affordable high-speed internet.”

The BEAD program is the federal government’s largest investment in high-speed, affordable broadband in history. The $42.45 billion program will provide federal funding in the form of grants to eligible states, territories, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico for broadband planning, development, mapping, equity and adoption projects and activities by the program’s conclusion.

The program was created through President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, in 2021. Clyburn was the only member of the South Carolina House delegation to vote in favor of the bill.