Clyburn and Pelosi honor 150th anniversary of the swearing in of first Black in House

"In fact, I'm working now on my third book, and I'm calling it 'Before I Was First, There Were Eight,' and it all started with Joseph Hayne Rainey. So I want to thank the speaker and the clerk for putting together this display that's going to be around for about a year. I hope we can get beyond this pandemic soon so that people can come here to Washington and look at this display," Clyburn said.

The congressman noted Rainey introduced the requirement for public education for all as one of his first pieces of legislation.

Of the exhibit, Pelosi said, "It enhances our experience in Congress to walk the halls and see this."

"The first African American ever to preside over the House of Representatives. What an honor for the House, and the longest-serving Black lawmaker in Congress during the Reconstruction. Even in that day, he brought to the Congress this fight against bigotry and discrimination," she said.

Pelosi added, "It is my hope that sharing the story of Joseph Rainey will help ensure the fuller story of America will be told ... to inspire the next generation of civil rights and advocates for justice. Under Mr. Clyburn's leadership ... we celebrate the progress forged over the past 150 years. We also rededicate ourselves to work ahead to make the promise of America that we are all equal."