Clyburn and Pelosi honor 150th anniversary of the swearing in of first Black in House

House Majority Whip James Clyburn and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi commemorated the 150th anniversary of the swearing in of the first African American to serve in the U.S. House.
Elected to the 41st Congress in a special election, Joseph Hayne Rainey took his seat as the first African American in the House on Dec. 12, 1870. He served until 1879.
"I worship these firsts because I think it gives us a good sense of who and what we are, where we were, and how far we need to go in order to get us to where we need to be," Clyburn said.
He said a resolution would be introduced honoring "this great and his legacy."
"I want to thank the speaker for her sensitivity to this and all she's done not just to help in this instance, but for all she's done to help me honor the people of South Carolina as I try to do every day," Clyburn said.
During a virtual event, Clyburn and Pelosi shared details on the opening of an exhibition titled "Joseph Rainey: 150 Years " in the U.S. Capitol.
Clyburn said the exhibit will be around for approximately a year and include a button that can be pushed to show the first African American to be elected to Congress from every state, U.S. territory, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands.
Support Local Journalism
Clyburn said he has to find ways to politely correct people who introduce him as the first African American in Congress.
"In fact, I'm working now on my third book, and I'm calling it 'Before I Was First, There Were Eight,' and it all started with Joseph Hayne Rainey. So I want to thank the speaker and the clerk for putting together this display that's going to be around for about a year. I hope we can get beyond this pandemic soon so that people can come here to Washington and look at this display," Clyburn said.
The congressman noted Rainey introduced the requirement for public education for all as one of his first pieces of legislation.
Of the exhibit, Pelosi said, "It enhances our experience in Congress to walk the halls and see this."
"The first African American ever to preside over the House of Representatives. What an honor for the House, and the longest-serving Black lawmaker in Congress during the Reconstruction. Even in that day, he brought to the Congress this fight against bigotry and discrimination," she said.
Pelosi added, "It is my hope that sharing the story of Joseph Rainey will help ensure the fuller story of America will be told ... to inspire the next generation of civil rights and advocates for justice. Under Mr. Clyburn's leadership ... we celebrate the progress forged over the past 150 years. We also rededicate ourselves to work ahead to make the promise of America that we are all equal."
Rainey was born into slavery on June 21, 1832, in Georgetown. His father, a successful barber, purchased his family’s freedom in the early 1840s.
Rainey followed in his father’s footsteps, maintaining a lucrative barber shop in Charleston. Having escaped to Bermuda during the Civil War, he returned to Charleston eager to dive into local Republican politics in 1866.
Rainey spent his near-decade-long congressional career balancing protection of the civil rights of his Black constituents with the reconciliation of former Confederates.
Defeated for re-election in 1878, Rainey returned to South Carolina, where he died on Aug. 1, 1887.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.