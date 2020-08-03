Clothes dryer likely caused Rowesville house fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROWESVILLE -- A Friday afternoon house fire was likely caused by an unattended clothes dryer, Rowesville Fire Department spokesperson Constance Bailey said.

The owner arrived at his Pinewood Drive home at around 4:45 p.m. He opened the door and saw heavy smoke and fire down a hallway.

The owner called 911. When firefighters arrived, around 50 percent of the multi-leveled home was involved in fire, Bailey said.

“Flames were coming from the front of the home,” she said.

It took around an hour to get the fire under control.

Due to extreme heat from the fire and outdoor temperatures, the fire department issued a battalion call to get more manpower to the scene, Bailey said.

The Canaan and Branchville fire departments also responded to the scene. Personnel from Cordova, Jamison and the Orangeburg County Fire District also assisted.

The Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services provided rehabilitation to firefighters at the scene.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 7 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.