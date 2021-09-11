Close-quarters combat with Afghan forces

However, after a bit of time moving in, we again began taking effective fire from a compound. As with the first close air support mission, the fighters were eliminated before we moved forward. During the day, we had a few "pop shot" incidents and were able to eliminate Taliban attempting to retreat. At night, while overwatching the village, we received intelligence of multiple Taliban massing to attack our position. Close air support was able to pound the enemy trench line throughout the night while we watched from under a mile away.

We had similar experiences as described above over the next couple of days. Each night, we slept on the ground in between pulling security rotations. This area of Afghanistan saw warm days but below-freezing nights, so sleep was rather intermittent. During this time, we were able to call in 2,000 bomb strikes to destroy enemy tunnels and hide-out/cashes leading into the villages. On the last day of the operation, our Afghan Forces spotted multiple enemy fighters. We chased them into a compound. This is an experience I will not forget. Think about it: You know the enemy fighters are somewhere in the compound and wait to see them with each turn and each room you search. You have switched your rifle from "safe" to "fire" and know you will have a split second to pull the trigger to kill up close. At the same time, you know some civilians might be in the compound so you will have to discriminate before firing. You expect to be shot at with each step: Looking up, looking behind, looking at holes, etc. In this case, the enemy fighters got away through a well hole and tunnel (we later found and arrested them outside the compound).