Close calls

But the Folse family wasn't in the clear yet. Folse said her son-in-law, Brig. Gen. Paul Hankins of the U.S. Air Force, was scheduled to be in the Pentagon on the day of the crash.

"Of course, his plans got changed, so we didn't know if he was there or not," Folse said.

And Folse's grandson-in-law, Charlie Unger, is a New York City police officer.

Although he was not caught in the attack on the World Trade Center, "I'm worried about him," Folse said.

'It was unreal'

The son of Orangeburg County Administrator Donnie Hilliard also had a close call last Tuesday. Hilliard said his son, Air Force intelligence officer, Capt. Don C. Hilliard, was in the parking lot of the Pentagon, on the other side of the building, when the airliner struck.

"He was putting his key in his car to open the door and by the time he could turn the key, this big loud sound came across," Hilliard said. "He said it was unreal, he just couldn't imagine what happened. He couldn't see it, but all of a sudden there was this smoke and then just this eerie feeling."

Hilliard said he saw news reports of the crash and tried to contact his son, who works in a nearby office but reports to his superiors inside the Pentagon.