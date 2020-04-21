Climate change has consequences

Just to put the importance of this into perspective, if all of the land-locked ice around the world were to melt, the oceans around the world would rise over 200 feet!

This increase in ocean level would mean many cities around the world would be under water, many islands in the oceans would disappear, and people living in these cities would be required to move to higher ground. There is no question among scientists that ocean levels are already rising, and we are beginning to see this effect in cities like Venice, Italy, New York City and even in Charleston, near our home.

Another effect of climate change that is now being confirmed is that we are seeing high temperature records being broken every year. Scientists recently reported that the past 10 years were the hottest ever recorded on earth. This increase was primarily caused by higher temperatures during the past five years, meaning that the rate at which Earth is heating up is much more rapid than predicted.

If the temperatures on the earth continue rising at the present rate, the consequences will be devastating to all of us. Farmers will have a much more difficult time growing crops to feed the world; severe droughts will mean there will be critical shortages of water; and forest and range land fires will become much more frequent and larger where the ecology is already fragile and the water scarce.