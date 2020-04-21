Climate change has consequences

This the second in a series of columns written "for his grandchildren" by Dr. John Till. The opening installment is on A1 today.
Now that you understand why and how the earth’s climate is changing, let’s look at the consequences this change may have on your future.
While the change in the earth’s temperature of about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit and the 50% increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere over the past 250 years may seem small, the consequences of these increases are huge.
There are many effects that climate change will cause as we go into the future. What is important to remember is that no single effect, in itself, such as very powerful hurricanes, higher temperatures during a year, or a rain event that causes record-breaking floods is confirmation that climate change is happening. Scientists must look at the effects over a long period of time to draw conclusions about climate change.
The increase of 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit in the earth’s average temperature is already causing a long-term problem with Earth’s ice, which is critical in sustaining the delicate environmental balance we must maintain. For many years, scientists have been studying the effect of the earth’s changing temperature on the the planet’s land-locked areas of ice such as mountain glaciers, Greenland and Antarctica.
Just to put the importance of this into perspective, if all of the land-locked ice around the world were to melt, the oceans around the world would rise over 200 feet!
This increase in ocean level would mean many cities around the world would be under water, many islands in the oceans would disappear, and people living in these cities would be required to move to higher ground. There is no question among scientists that ocean levels are already rising, and we are beginning to see this effect in cities like Venice, Italy, New York City and even in Charleston, near our home.
Another effect of climate change that is now being confirmed is that we are seeing high temperature records being broken every year. Scientists recently reported that the past 10 years were the hottest ever recorded on earth. This increase was primarily caused by higher temperatures during the past five years, meaning that the rate at which Earth is heating up is much more rapid than predicted.
If the temperatures on the earth continue rising at the present rate, the consequences will be devastating to all of us. Farmers will have a much more difficult time growing crops to feed the world; severe droughts will mean there will be critical shortages of water; and forest and range land fires will become much more frequent and larger where the ecology is already fragile and the water scarce.
We are seeing these effects occur already in places like California and Australia. Although it is still possible that these may be isolated effects, scientists must continue to monitor them in the future to determine whether they are truly related to the increase in the earth’s temperature.
You have probably already heard about the effects of climate change described above, but there are many less-visible consequences that many people don’t know about.
In places like Alaska, Siberia and Greenland, the earth is frozen because of extremely cold temperatures, known as permafrost, which can be thousands of feet deep. Permafrost contains organic material built up over thousands of years and contains as much carbon as all of the carbon released to the atmosphere by humans during the industrial age -- the past 250 years! As the earth warms, the permafrost melts and it releases this carbon into the atmosphere as methane gas, which is even 25 times more effective than CO2 in warming the earth.
Many electrical generating plants require water to cool condensers as they make electricity. The water may come from rivers or lakes nearby. When the water is used, it is returned to the lake or river at a higher temperature. The temperature of the water being discharged must be carefully monitored to protect aquatic species of plants and animals. As the earth’s temperature rises, generating plants may be forced to close because of environmental damage or to create a different source for cooling.
These are just a few of the consequences of climate change we are facing. What is most important to understand is how interconnected all of these effects are, so without addressing what is causing the climate to change, we cannot prevent these effects from happening.
In the next article (on this page today), I will explain what you can do to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide being released to the atmosphere to turn around climate change. It is not too late, but your generation must take the lead!
John Till is president of Neeses-based Risk Assessment Corporation, a research and development organization focusing on environmental risk analysis and dose reconstruction. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and served in the U.S. Navy nuclear submarine program, retiring in 1999 as a rear admiral in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He was a recipient of the E.O. Lawrence Award in the field of environmental science and technology from the Department of Energy in 1995. He is a Distinguished Emeritus member of the NCRP and presented the Lauriston S. Taylor Lecture at the annual meeting of the NCRP in 2013.
