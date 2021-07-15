Clemson board elects Kim Wilkerson as chair

The Clemson University Board of Trustees on Thursday, July 15, elected Kim Wilkerson to a two-year term as chair. Wilkerson, South Carolina president and managing director for Bank of America, is the first woman to lead the Clemson board in school history. She has served on the board since February 2010.

“It’s an honor to serve this incredible institution, and I am humbled by the opportunity,” Wilkerson said. “I want to thank the board for their confidence in me, and I pledge to work with each of you in guiding Clemson to even greater heights.”

Wilkerson succeeds Smyth McKissick, who was elected chairman in 2015 and served the maximum number of consecutive terms as chair. McKissick, a 1979 graduate of Clemson, remains on the board as a trustee, a position he has held since 1998.

“I am honored to have had the opportunity – and privilege – to serve in this capacity, and I truly believe Clemson is poised for even greater things in the years ahead,” McKissick said. “I know I speak for the entire Board of Trustees in congratulating Kim. This board will do everything within its power in support of you.”

Wilkerson graduated from Clemson University in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Financial Management.