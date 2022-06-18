Clear bags required for OCSD elementary students

Orangeburg County School District elementary school students will be required to have clear book bags for the 2022-2023 school year.

The OCSD board voted 8-1 on Tuesday to extend the district's clear book bag procedures and guidelines to include all elementary school students.

The measures are being taken to improve school security and safety, according to school officials.

Middle and high school students in the district are already required to have a clear book bag.

Trustee Dr. William O'Quinn voted against the policy.

Before the vote, O’Quinn said he has heard a lot of complaints that the clear bags the district provided the students last year did not hold up well.

“They have a lot of heavy books to carry around,” O'Quinn said. “They are having to patch them together.”

O'Quinn asked if the district is going to furnish students with better clear bags.

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said the district provided the bags to students this past year following the August shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, but said in the coming year it will be up to the parents to purchase the bags as they normally would purchase school items for their children.

He noted gym, athletic and personal hygiene bags are subject to search.

Trustee Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens questioned the effectiveness of a clear bag policy, as well as metal detectors, without proper oversight.

“I don't care what kind of bag you have, when you come in those doors, you can walk around those metal detectors. Are you going to have somebody there that is going to be checking and that is going to be there making sure when they come in?” she said.

“We are going to have to get better control of the door,” she continued. “There are too many things happening now. There are too many people getting killed foolishly. There are too many foolish shootings and all of this is because we don't have control of what we are doing.”

Trustee Mary Ulmer suggested teachers help monitor the doors and the district add other monitors.

Trustee Idella Carson requested the district hire more school resource officers rather than asking teachers to monitor the doors.

“We put too much on them now,” Carson said. “That is another burden.”

Currently, the district has school resource officers in all middle and high schools and there is one at Marshall Elementary School.

There are also four vacancies and a grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety will add six additional SROs, Foster said.

Trustee Peggy James-Tyler also suggested using hand-held detectors. Foster said the district already does use these devices.

Also during last week’s meeting, trustees were given an overview of the district's June 6 intruder drill at Edisto High School.

The exercise was aimed to improve emergency response in the event of such an incident.

Foster thanked all those who participated in the exercise.

In related matters, trustees approved an identification badge policy for its middle and high school students.

“We have to make sure if we adopt this policy then it has to be enforced throughout the day,” Ulmer said. “The teacher needs to make sure the ID is worn and not tucked in pants or under the shirt, but have it visible.”

Carson also noted the consequences of not wearing an ID badge need to be made clear in the code.

James-Tyler also asked if there was a dress code for teachers.

“I have seen some dresses that if they had walked in the school when I was principal, they would have to go back home,” she said.

Bruce-Stephens echoed James-Tyler's concerns.

“We need to put dress codes in for teachers as well as principals,” Bruce-Stephens said. “You have young boys who are very vulnerable. They treat you like you are dressed. The minute a young man says something to them, they are going to want to get them for sexual harassment, which is wrong because if you dress like a hooker they will treat you like a hooker.”

“You are a teacher and a teacher is supposed to dress properly,” Bruce-Stephens continued. “When you want to go out and do your thing, you are off the clock, but when you are in school you have to dress appropriately.”

Foster said the employee manual will be looked at to ensure the matter is addressed.

