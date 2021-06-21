Claudette brings rain to area; wet week expected

While Tropical Depression Claudette caused extensive damage elsewhere, it brought mostly rain to The T&D Region.

About a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain fell throughout the area on Sunday. The maximum wind gust reported at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport was 29 mph, well below tropical storm speed of 39 mph.

There were no reports of damage in The T&D Region.

About .68 inches of rain fell at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

The volunteers of the Community Collaborative Rail, Hail and Snow Network reported the following totals:

• 4.3 miles east of North: .7 inches

• 7 miles southeast of Neeses: .61 inches

• 3.2 miles northwest of Orangeburg: .61 inches

• 6.9 miles west of Santee: .59 inches

• 4.1 miles northeast of Cope: .56 inches

• 2.2 miles west Elloree: .42 inches

• 7.1 miles east of St. Matthews: .41 inches

• 3.2 miles east of St. Matthews: .21 inches

• 2.8 miles north of Denmark: .68 inches