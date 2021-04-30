Classic cars plus crafts in downtown Orangeburg on Saturday

There will be food, fun and fellowship, along with antique and newer cars, in downtown Orangeburg during the 10th annual Car Show and Craft Fair.
The free event will be held on Orangeburg’s Memorial Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Award presentations will begin at 2 p.m.
The event has grown through the years and now “we have a constant crowd of people throughout the day,” Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association Executive Director Candice Roberson said.
“It is an extremely successful event. Car owners love our downtown and keep coming back and bringing friends year after year,” she said.
Saturday’s weather will be perfect for spending the day outside, she said.
“What better way than strolling downtown looking at classic cars and doing a little shopping from local arts and craft vendors?” Roberson said.
“When you come down Russell Street Saturday morning and see the green bug, you know you are in the right place,” Roberson said.
Over 75 cars have pre-registered for the show, including 1957 Chevys; street rods; four-wheel drive trucks; classic muscle cars and Mustangs.
"The average car is over 50 years old and many are in excellent condition," Roberson said.
A junior dragster race car driven by Hailey Phillips, 14, will also be on display.
New this year is the Carroll Stillinger Best in Show Award.
Stillinger passed away since DORA's last car show. He won Best in Show multiple times with his 1957 Chevy Belair.
"We thought there was no better way to honor him than naming our Best in Show award after him," Roberson said. "His son Kevin Stillinger handmade this year’s award."
Also new this year is a craft fair that will be held at the Downtown Market Pavilion.
Craft vendors expected to be in attendance include Dolphin Wood House, Studio 20 by Felder, Cindy O'Neil's Crafts, Affordable Framing, The Blue Eyed Wren LLC, Attic Embroidery, Intint LLC and Crafty Corner.
Food vendors will include Front Porch Treats, Little Jimmy's Italian Ice, and LC's Seafood and More Truck.
Everyone will be encouraged to wear face masks and respect the social distancing 6-foot rule.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. The cost to enter a car into the contest will be $20 the day of the show.
All net proceeds from the car show go to the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association’s economic development projects.
The event is hosted by DORA and this year’s presenting sponsor is Ford’s Tire & Automotive.