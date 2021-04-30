Classic cars plus crafts in downtown Orangeburg on Saturday

There will be food, fun and fellowship, along with antique and newer cars, in downtown Orangeburg during the 10th annual Car Show and Craft Fair.

The free event will be held on Orangeburg’s Memorial Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Award presentations will begin at 2 p.m.

The event has grown through the years and now “we have a constant crowd of people throughout the day,” Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association Executive Director Candice Roberson said.

“It is an extremely successful event. Car owners love our downtown and keep coming back and bringing friends year after year,” she said.

Saturday’s weather will be perfect for spending the day outside, she said.

“What better way than strolling downtown looking at classic cars and doing a little shopping from local arts and craft vendors?” Roberson said.

“When you come down Russell Street Saturday morning and see the green bug, you know you are in the right place,” Roberson said.

Over 75 cars have pre-registered for the show, including 1957 Chevys; street rods; four-wheel drive trucks; classic muscle cars and Mustangs.