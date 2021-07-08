 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clark named chair of MEAC Presidents and Chancellors
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Clark named chair of MEAC Presidents and Chancellors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORFOLK, Va. – South Carolina State University President James Clark has been selected as chair of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Presidents and Chancellors.

“As a former student-athlete, I am keenly aware of the lifelong value such an experience brings to an individual in the form of team-building and leadership skills,” Clark said.

“We cherish that at the MEAC, while keeping a sharp focus on winning on all the playing fields of life – especially the field of academic success. It is my hope to continue and improve upon these MEAC values,” he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

His two-year term started on July 1. Clark takes over for Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick.

Clark is the 12th president in South Carolina State’s history, and he has served in that capacity since 2016.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a master of science in management from M.I.T., and an honorary doctor of engineering and technology from S.C. State.

James Clark

Clark

 Tracy Glantz
0 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Extra SNAP benefits to end soon
Local

Extra SNAP benefits to end soon

The S.C. Department of Social Services announced Monday that the extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits provided during the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News