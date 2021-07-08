Clark named chair of MEAC Presidents and Chancellors

NORFOLK, Va. – South Carolina State University President James Clark has been selected as chair of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Presidents and Chancellors.

“As a former student-athlete, I am keenly aware of the lifelong value such an experience brings to an individual in the form of team-building and leadership skills,” Clark said.

“We cherish that at the MEAC, while keeping a sharp focus on winning on all the playing fields of life – especially the field of academic success. It is my hope to continue and improve upon these MEAC values,” he said.

His two-year term started on July 1. Clark takes over for Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick.

Clark is the 12th president in South Carolina State’s history, and he has served in that capacity since 2016.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a master of science in management from M.I.T., and an honorary doctor of engineering and technology from S.C. State.

