Clark Middle Honor Society hosts canned food, pillow drive

111821 clark middle honor society.jpg

Staff members and students, from left, are: Dr. Sheridan Coleman, co-advisor; Noah Lee; Erin Glover; Douglas Moyd; Ariel Bryan; Dr. Linda Corley, co-advisor; Leonides Evans,; Audrianna Evans; Jordan Frazier; Madison Ryant; Destiny Clowney,; Joann Farlow; advisor; Xion Goldsmith; Anasimi Isa; Dr. Donyale Mosley, principal; and Malissa Wright, co-advisor.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The National Junior Honor Society at William J. Clark Middle School is exemplifying the spirit of giving with its recent service projects.

The National Junior Honor Society consists of students who are not only academically inclined but also community engaged. These students volunteered and contributed by giving back to their school and community. The group planned and hosted a canned food and bed pillow drive where they collected canned goods and pillows and distributed these items. The canned goods were distributed throughout the Orangeburg community to local churches with soup kitchens and food pantries. Additionally, they donated the pillows to the Samaritan House.

The students, along with their club advisors, received contributions from supportive staff members and parents.

