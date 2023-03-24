It’s a time to celebrate for some inmates at South Carolina correctional facilities.

Claflin University and the South Carolina Department of Corrections held a virtual recognition ceremony for Claflin’s Pathways from Prison program. The celebration recognized inmates enrolled in the program and provided an overview of its growth.

“Today, our point is to celebrate your participation in the program. I've seen a tremendous growth from where they were to who they are now,” said Vanessa Harris, director of the program at Claflin.

Pathways is offered at three South Carolina facilities: Trenton Correctional Institution, Ridgeland Correctional Institution and Camille Graham Correctional Center. Inmates have the opportunity to earn degrees in criminal justice, psychology and organizational management.

Each student received a certificate and a wristband that said "elevation and transformation," Claflin’s motto.

“We are going to elevate you and tranform you to your next level and we hold true and dear to that and also instilling in you that Claflin pride and Claflin confidence,” Harris said.

The overall GPA for students in the program is a 3.2. “That deserves applause in itself,” Harris said. The program started with just 10 students in 2021 but has since grown to 120.

Stephon, an inmate at Trenton Correctional Institution said, “This program is more than a degree that symbolizes my education level but a building block in my foundation of stability in my new life.”

Tyrone, an inmate at Ridgeland Correctional, showed appreciation to the professors, specifically Dr. Catherine Adams, saying, “Your African Diaspora class has changed my life dramatically and I thank you.”

There is still a year to go before the first students in the program graduate, but the work doesn’t stop there. The program will help them transition into a job.

“Even though you are here, you are a student of Claflin University, and we take pride in our students,” Harris said.