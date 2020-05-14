Claflin's first virtual commencement is Friday morning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted every aspect of culture, society and industry, both in the United States and abroad. The nation’s colleges and universities were not exempt from the effects of the deadly virus.

Most institutions evacuated faculty, staff and students from residential halls and offices and transitioned academic programs from the classroom to online learning platforms. However, the pandemic also sparked innovation and creativity and the use of virtual technology to preserve and enhance traditions and rituals that have helped define the higher education experience.

Claflin University will be among hundreds of universities that will comply with social-distancing protocols and hold its first-ever Virtual Spring Commencement Convocation on Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. The ceremony can be seen live by clicking a designated link on Claflin's official website www.claflin.edu or visiting the University's YouTube page (ClaflinUniversity1).

Claflin will confer 219 bachelor’s and master’s degrees to spring 2020 graduates. Claflin has announced that students in the virtual commencement may also participate in a live commencement ceremony in December 2020.