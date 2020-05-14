Claflin's first virtual commencement is Friday morning

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted every aspect of culture, society and industry, both in the United States and abroad. The nation’s colleges and universities were not exempt from the effects of the deadly virus.
Most institutions evacuated faculty, staff and students from residential halls and offices and transitioned academic programs from the classroom to online learning platforms. However, the pandemic also sparked innovation and creativity and the use of virtual technology to preserve and enhance traditions and rituals that have helped define the higher education experience.
Claflin University will be among hundreds of universities that will comply with social-distancing protocols and hold its first-ever Virtual Spring Commencement Convocation on Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. The ceremony can be seen live by clicking a designated link on Claflin's official website www.claflin.edu or visiting the University's YouTube page (ClaflinUniversity1).
Claflin will confer 219 bachelor’s and master’s degrees to spring 2020 graduates. Claflin has announced that students in the virtual commencement may also participate in a live commencement ceremony in December 2020.
"The conferring of your undergraduate degree should be a moment in time that one should never forget -- and we want to make sure that even in these times, you are celebrated," said Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, Claflin’s ninth president, in a letter to the graduating seniors. " We know you have committed and devoted countless hours to earn your degree and we want to help you celebrate this momentous occasion."
The spring 2020 class will receive additional recognition when Claflin and more than 70 other historically black colleges and universities participate in “Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition,” a virtual HBCU commencement on Saturday, May 16, at 2 p.m. The event is presented by JP Morgan Chase.
Kevin Hart will host the two-hour show that will feature a special message from former President Barack Obama. Also scheduled to appear are: Steve Harvey, Debbie Allen, Wyclef Jean, National Urban League president, Marc Morial, NBA All-Stars Chris Paul and Vince Carter, Vivica Fox, Chase Consumer Banking CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett, Ariel Investments Co-CEO and President Mellody Hobson and academic leaders from participating HBCUs.
The virtual commencement will also include performances by Anthony Hamilton, Omari Hardwick, a drumline mash-up featuring Doug E. Fresh and other performers.
On Sunday, May 16, Hennessy and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund will sponsor the National HBCU Commencement Celebration After Party featuring DJ D-Nice. In addition to highlighting graduates and their institutions, the event (#HBCUGradParty) will raise funds for participating HBCUs and their students.
Visit https://www.essence.com/news/national-virtual-hbcu-commencement-celebration-essence-may-16-2020/ for a complete listing of events and performers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.