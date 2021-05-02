Claflin's Dobson named Miss Senior

Kimani Dobson was recently selected as Miss Senior of Claflin University.
The Claflin 2020-2021 Homecoming Royal Court Coronation which was hosted online can be found on YouTube. The theme for the event was “An Evening in Egypt.” The contestants were adorned in royal gold gowns. For safety precautions due to the coronavirus, the event was held virtually.
Dobson is an elementary education major and will graduate in December 2021.
It has been a two-year dream in the making for Dobson to run for queen.
"I decided to run for Miss Senior in the summer of 2019. It was something that was new for me and I felt that I have built the confidence to do so. I wanted to be a visual representation of applying and believing in yourself. Being selected to serve as Miss Senior was an amazing feeling. I felt that I was put into a position where I was able to see the results of how far high self-confidence can take you. This was my first time running for a position like this. I wanted to make sure that I stayed true to myself and always spoke my intentions clearly. I learned to live life like that, and I was able to accomplish something that I truly have put my best effort into," she said.
Dobson has a purpose greater than the title.
"I stand tall on the platform, ‘A Miss on a Mission.’ It will be my mission as Miss Senior to encourage student unity/engagement and highlight the importance of being in love with your HBCU (historically Black college or university).
“While at Claflin University, I was able to create life-lasting bonds and have experienced things that have made me into the woman I am today. I want to use my platform to spread the spirit of connection. Claflin University is a family-oriented environment that helps you grow into a great individual," she said.
After graduation, she plans to teach at an elementary school and earn a master’s in education.
Dobson enjoys journaling and learning history, and a fun fact about her is that she has a fraternal twin sister.
She's a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church of Bamberg, She is also a 2019 initiate of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Gamma Nu Chapter, a 2018 Lina H. McCord Ambassador, member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and an honor student.
Her favorite scripture is Hebrews 11:1 “Faith is the reality of what we hope for, the proof of what we cannot see.”
Dobson says she loves Claflin for many reasons.
"Claflin University has played a big role in the transformation that I have made into the woman I am today. This place of higher learning has opened the doors that I used to dream of walking through. Here at Claflin University, you are considered a visionary leader. Once you are given the vision, there is no place, no idea that is unreachable," she said.