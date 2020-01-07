{{featured_button_text}}
010820 claflin gym postcard

Claflin University is inviting the Orangeburg community for a tour and free workouts at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex from Wednesday, Jan. 8, through Friday, Jan. 16, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Located at 400 Magnolia St., the complex was completed in January 2019.

The new construction expanded the former Jonas T. Kennedy gym. The facility now includes a modern weight room, group fitness area, community kitchen, indoor walking track, auxiliary gym and classrooms.

It is a two-level structure, the first floor being occupied by the weight room, classrooms and the community kitchen. It also includes an auxiliary gym with a walking track above.

There is also a space that could be used for a farmers market.

The second floor features treadmills and other workout equipment, as well as meeting rooms and a room for a kinesiology lab.

