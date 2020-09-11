Claflin welcomes students; Warmack: ‘campus must remain a safe, healthy environment’

Claflin University has officially started the new academic year and will soon welcome students back to campus.
Continuing its tradition, the university marked 151 years of existence by holding the 2020 Matriculation Day and Freshman Confirmation Ceremony Thursday evening.
Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack welcomed returning students and declared the 2020 fall semester to be officially underway during the virtual event.
Warmack also welcomed the freshman class of 2024, which is more than 500 students strong.
“Back in March, COVID-19 forced us to pivot to online instruction. We have been meticulous in preparation to re-open campus for students who want to return for the 2020 fall semester,” Warmack said.
While classes are already underway, students will return to campus Sept. 19 and 20. The university has coronavirus testing requirements for returning students.
Warmack urged students to follow the university’s protocols.
Such protocols include wearing a face covering and social distancing at all times.
The university also detailed its health and safety precautions that are currently in place.
Such precautions include the sanitation of classrooms, the spacing of desks at least six feet apart and the installation of sneeze guards in campus computer labs, offices and other spaces on campus.
The occupancy in the University Dining Center has been reduced to 50% and there will be additional outdoor seating in three locations throughout campus, according to the university.
Students will also have the option of ordering meals through the Bite app and having them delivered.
“How long our campus remains open will largely depend on the students’ behavior,” Warmack said.
“The campus must remain a safe, healthy environment for everyone,” he said.
The university is also working with students financially.
“We fully recognize the financial challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. It poses a great challenge for students to finance their education. Nevertheless, to ease the burden I have directed our institutional advancement team to double down in its efforts to identify funders to help support student scholarships,” Warmack said.
“As far as Claflin’s overall finances are concerned, we remain fiscally sound through the efforts of several divisions within the university working together to garner federal, private, state and local funds,” Warmack said.
Warmack encouraged the students to help move the university forward.
“Let us go forward today with our eyes on the prize of Claflin University becoming one of the greatest institutions in this country that just happens to be an HBCU,” Warmack said.
