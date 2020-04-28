Claflin, Voorhees to hold virtual commencements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In keeping with COVID-19 precautions, local universities and colleges are holding virtual commencements

Claflin University

Claflin University is hosting its first-ever Virtual Commencement Convocation on Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. Students were notified in March that the traditional convocation ceremony in May would be postponed until December due to the pandemic.

"The conferring of your undergraduate degree should be a moment in time that one should never forget -- and we want to make sure that even in these times, you are celebrated," said President Dwaun J. Warmack in a letter to the graduating seniors. "We know you have committed and devoted countless hours to earn your degree and we want to help you celebrate this momentous occasion.”

Information on how to watch will be announced at a later date.

Voorhees College

Voorhees College’s 2020 Virtual Commencement will be held on Saturday, May 2, at 11 a.m.