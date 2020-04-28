Claflin, Voorhees to hold virtual commencements

In keeping with COVID-19 precautions, local universities and colleges are holding virtual commencements
Claflin University
Claflin University is hosting its first-ever Virtual Commencement Convocation on Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. Students were notified in March that the traditional convocation ceremony in May would be postponed until December due to the pandemic.
"The conferring of your undergraduate degree should be a moment in time that one should never forget -- and we want to make sure that even in these times, you are celebrated," said President Dwaun J. Warmack in a letter to the graduating seniors. "We know you have committed and devoted countless hours to earn your degree and we want to help you celebrate this momentous occasion.”
Information on how to watch will be announced at a later date.
Voorhees College
Voorhees College’s 2020 Virtual Commencement will be held on Saturday, May 2, at 11 a.m.
The event will be live-streamed and placed permanently on-demand. The virtual commencement will be live-streamed so that all graduates and their family members, friends and supporters from all over the nation and world will be able to view the convocation from the comfort of their own homes, the college said in a statement.
The shareable YouTube link will be posted on Voorhees’ website, voorhees.edu, as well as through email and the college's social media channels.
