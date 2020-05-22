Claflin valedictorian to appear Saturday on 'The Undefeated'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Angel Hague, Claflin University's class of 2020 valedictorian, will make remarks during a celebration of this year's graduates from historically black colleges and universities on Saturday, May 23, on ESPN’s "The Undefeated."

Hague will join 20 other HBCU valedictorians and campus ambassadors during the program's "HBCU Day" virtual presentation. Utilizing the hashtag #UndefeatedHBCUDay, the virtual celebration will also feature a collection of videos and written content shared all day across The Undefeated’s social accounts (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook) and curated on www.TheUndefeated.com.

The Undefeated is ESPN’s content platform that explores the intersections of sports, race and culture. Hague graduated summa cum laude and earned a bachelor's degree in political science. She is a native of Lansing, Mich.

Former President Barack Obama will headline a list of prominent African Americans who will deliver congratulatory and inspirational messages to the graduates. Grammy Award-winning artist Toni Braxton, actor Omar Epps, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, Heritage Foundation President Kay C. James, Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice and ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith are among the other celebrity guests. Obama's message will post at 1 p.m. EDT.