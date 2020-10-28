Claflin, UofSC team up for master’s program; universities exploring other partnerships

"We will increase the number of bachelor's and master's and accelerated programs with HBCUs so that every college will have a 3+2 or 4+1 program with an HBCU by 2025," he said.

Caslen said the MOA is one of the ways UofSC is working to address its "diversity challenges."

"We agree that as a flagship university in the state of South Carolina, it is so tremendously important that we reflect South Carolina, that we serve the people of South Carolina, and to develop a trust relationship with South Carolina. ...

"So it's opportunities like this that really provide pathways and provide opportunities for well-qualified students to come and to be able to get a dual-degree ... and to be able to make this opportunity happen is really exciting for all of us," Caslen said.

The UofSC president added, "We're also looking at ways to also have similar programs for our faculty members so that we can generate pathways for Claflin graduates who come into the University of South Carolina graduate school to get a doctorate and then to be professors at the University of South Carolina.

"Dr. Warmack and I have talked about that, and we're pursuing those opportunities as well. That's very important for us that we do that."