Claflin University receives $1M gift

Claflin University has received a $1 million gift from an anonymous donor to support its endowment.

“We are extremely grateful for this impactful gift that will aid us in our strategic, long-term endowment growth. It will allow us to continue providing students access to our exemplary academic programs and our world-class faculty,” Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said.

“We hope this gift will inspire others to support our mission to provide an exceptional, student-centered, liberal arts education that will prepare our graduates for a global society and 21st century workforce,” he said.

In a prepared statement released by the university, the donor noted Claflin’s U.S. News and World Report rankings.

U.S. News ranked Claflin ninth in its 2021 list of the nation's top historically black colleges/universities. Claflin has been among the top 10 HBCUs for 10 consecutive years.

Claflin also placed ninth among U.S. News’ Best Regional Colleges in the South rankings.