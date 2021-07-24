Claflin University receives $1M gift

Claflin University has received a $1 million gift from an anonymous donor to support its endowment.
“We are extremely grateful for this impactful gift that will aid us in our strategic, long-term endowment growth. It will allow us to continue providing students access to our exemplary academic programs and our world-class faculty,” Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said.
“We hope this gift will inspire others to support our mission to provide an exceptional, student-centered, liberal arts education that will prepare our graduates for a global society and 21st century workforce,” he said.
In a prepared statement released by the university, the donor noted Claflin’s U.S. News and World Report rankings.
U.S. News ranked Claflin ninth in its 2021 list of the nation's top historically black colleges/universities. Claflin has been among the top 10 HBCUs for 10 consecutive years.
Claflin also placed ninth among U.S. News’ Best Regional Colleges in the South rankings.
“As a top ten regional college and one of the best HBCUs in the country, Claflin has a long history of filling the minds, hearts and spirits of its students with the wisdom, passion and values to best prepare them for successful careers and impactful lives,” the donor said. “This is a deep and strong foundation on which President Warmack and his team have ambitious plans to further build. I am delighted to invest in their vision for Claflin’s future and I encourage others to join us in supporting Claflin at this exciting moment.”
Dr. Marcus Burgess, interim vice president for institutional advancement, believes the national attention Claflin received from donations by McKenzie Scott, a businesswoman and philanthropist; Zoom, a video communications technology company; Dominion Energy, a Fortune 500 power and energy company; and several others, have resulted in gifts from other corporations and individuals.
“We are sincerely thankful for this donor’s generosity,” Burgess said. “This gift is a tribute to Claflin’s proud legacy of producing graduates who have ascended to leadership positions in every industry and profession. …
“Global corporations and decisions makers in boardrooms throughout the U.S. and abroad know that Claflin is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities.”