Claflin University designated a ‘Best Value School’

Claflin University has been selected as a 2020 Best Value School by Best Value College's panel of higher education experts. According to the organization's website, "schools honored with the Best Value School Award belong to an elite club of high quality, affordable postsecondary institutions."

Institutions that receive the Best Value School award are not ranked; however, Claflin is listed among 100 colleges and universities that meet a criteria Best Value Schools believes "is important to postsecondary students of all ages." The criteria for selection are: cost; support from current students; unique features of the institution; student debt; student loan default rate; length of time it takes students to graduate; and the percentage of students that earn degrees or complete certificate programs. The full list of 100 college and university awardees can be found at www.bestvaluecolleges.org.

