Claflin to remember former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale

Claflin University will honor the legacy of former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale with a remembrance ceremony and dedication of a memorial garden.

The service of remembrance and dedication of the Tisdale Memorial Garden will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the Tingley Memorial Hall Courtyard on campus.

Former Claflin University President Dr. Henry N. Tisdale and his wife served the university for 25 years before their retirement in 2019. Mrs. Tisdale passed away in July 2020, but her transformative leadership will be remembered in a special way with the ceremony, Dr. Tisdale said.

“We wanted to have a public memorial service to celebrate Alice’s life. We proposed that directly to the university in order to honor her tremendous contributions to the campus and the Greater Orangeburg community,” he said.

Tisdale continued, “We wanted to create a memorial site on campus. We wanted it to be a memorial site where her cremated remains could be interred on the campus. We are holding a service of remembrance, but it’s also going to be the dedication of a memorial garden.”

Various clergy members, including the Rev. Dr. Eddie Williams, pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church, and the Rev. Larry McCutcheon, a chaplain at Claflin, will participate in the program.

“One of Alice’s graduates, Elder Johnny Miller, will be participating in the program, as well. Our children, Danica and Brandon, will speak on the occasion. I will be bringing the words of remembrance,” Tisdale said, noting that Claflin President Dr. Dwaun Warmack will follow him with his own remarks.

He continued, “We’ll also have a special presentation from Dr. Leo Twiggs, distinguished artist-in-residence at Claflin Univerisity. We asked for Dr. Twiggs’ assistance in designing a memorial site. It’s his design, it’s his creation. So he will bring some special words and a presentation.”

The Claflin Concert Choir will also perform at the ceremony.

“I think she deserves a public service, but I also believe that what she did and accomplished over 25 years shouldn’t be just forgotten when the program ends,” Tisdale said.

“There should be something there, a place where we can all go and reflect and have great memories about Alice Carson Tisdale and what she did for 25 years at Claflin University. We want students to be able to walk the campus and say, ‘She was a special person. If she could do it, we can do it, too,’” he said.

The honors college that Mrs. Tisdale directed was named by university trustees in her honor as the Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College in 1996. Its track record of success includes producing the university’s first-ever Truman Scholar. Honors college students have also been selected for the J. William Fulbright, Thomas R. Pickering, Gates Millennium and other national scholarships and awards.

“She grew the enrollment from about 80 students to almost 300 students. She didn’t just bring them in. She mentored those students,” Tisdale said.

He touted other initiatives with which his late wife was involved, including, but not limited to the annual Presidential Scholarship Gala, which recognizes and supports the university’s Presidential Scholars, and an Emerging Leaders Conference, during which she prepared Honors College students for success.

She was also instrumental in the success of the First Lady's Hats and Gloves Scholarship Tea, which raises money for scholarships for Claflin students, Tisdale said.

He said she was a worker outside the university, too. For example, she served on the Governor’s Mansion and Lace House Commission and as a board member for The Oaks. She was past national president and secretary/treasurer of the National Association of African American Honors Programs and past board chair of the Orangeburg County Salvation Army and Orangeburg County Community of Character. She was also a member and co-founder/director of the “Praise Kids” children’s Christian Theater at Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was a member.

“She didn’t just work with one segment of the community. She worked with the entire community…. For her, it was all about working to make Claflin University one of the premier liberal arts institutions in the Southeastern region. She believed in the vision and would do whatever it took to get the job done,” Tisdale said.