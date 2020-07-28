Claflin to participate in virtual Second Chance Pell on Capitol Hill Day

Claflin University will participate in Second Chance Pell on Capitol Hill Day on Wednesday, July 29.
Claflin is one of 67 colleges and universities recently selected as a Second Chance Pell Experimental Site by the U.S. Department of Education (DOE).
The university will begin offering for-credit courses to currently incarcerated individuals during the 2020 winter session. Claflin is one of a few historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the only higher educational institution in the state of South Carolina selected by the Vera Institute of Justice to speak with S.C. congressmen this year.
Dr. Belinda Wheeler, director of Claflin’s Pathways from Prison Program and the Center for Social Justice, will represent Claflin at this virtual event. Wheeler is scheduled to meet with several members of Congress from South Carolina to discuss the importance of providing educational options for incarcerated individuals. Wheeler is also an associate professor of English at Claflin.
“I am honored to represent Claflin University, our exceptional Pathways from Prison Program, the Center for Social Justice, and educational partners across the state who are committed to reinstating Pell grants for all,” Wheeler said. “The benefits of an education are well documented. Everyone should be able to pursue an education regardless of their status. I am grateful to the Vera Institute for organizing this event and S.C. Congressmen who have agreed to be a part of this important conversation.”
For more information about Claflin’s Pathways from Prison Program, contact Dr. Belinda Wheeler at bwheeler@claflin.edu or 803-535-5717.
