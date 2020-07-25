Claflin to open with online classes; university plans student return on Sept. 21

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack announced Saturday a tentative plan to reopen for the 2020 fall semester.

Classes will be offered remotely (fully online) starting Aug. 10.

The university plans to reopen the campus on Sept. 21 for in-person and hybrid instruction. However, classes will continue to be available for students who prefer a fully online modality.

“The university’s administrative team has spent the last few months closely reviewing COVID-19’s impact in Orangeburg and throughout our state,” Warmack said.

“We have engaged in detailed conversations with our external community health experts in Orangeburg and all over South Carolina. From the reports generated by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies, it has become increasingly clear that it would be unsafe to reopen the campus for face-to-face instruction in August as previously announced.”

Warmack said the university’s plan to reopen the campus has not changed, but all decisions will be based on the spread of COVID-19 during the next month.