Claflin to open with online classes; university plans student return on Sept. 21

Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack announced Saturday a tentative plan to reopen for the 2020 fall semester.
Classes will be offered remotely (fully online) starting Aug. 10.
The university plans to reopen the campus on Sept. 21 for in-person and hybrid instruction. However, classes will continue to be available for students who prefer a fully online modality.
“The university’s administrative team has spent the last few months closely reviewing COVID-19’s impact in Orangeburg and throughout our state,” Warmack said.
“We have engaged in detailed conversations with our external community health experts in Orangeburg and all over South Carolina. From the reports generated by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies, it has become increasingly clear that it would be unsafe to reopen the campus for face-to-face instruction in August as previously announced.”
Warmack said the university’s plan to reopen the campus has not changed, but all decisions will be based on the spread of COVID-19 during the next month.
“The outlook of health experts on the safe return of students in early August for face-to-face instruction and on-campus residential experiences is disconcerting,” Warmack said. “Thus, we must rely on the data to help drive our decision-making.”
Claflin’s residence halls are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Sept. 16.
Other important dates for Claflin’s 2020 fall semester are:
- Sept. 28-Oct. 2 -- Midterm exams
- Oct. 5 -- Session II online, evening and graduate programs begin
- Nov. 16-20 -- Final exams
- Nov. 21 -- Fall commencement (tentative)
- Nov. 30 -- (6 weeks)-winter semester begins (optional)
All students will be required to upload COVID-19 test results to MyClaflin before moving into a residence hall.
“It is impossible to overstate that the safety of students, faculty and staff is our top priority,” Warmack said. “We will continue to monitor the fluidity of the virus and as circumstances dictate, we will communicate further adjustments to the community. We encourage our students and the greater campus community to continue to follow CDC guidelines and safety recommendations from local, state and federal agencies.”
