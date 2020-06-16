Claflin to host virtual memorial in honor of George Floyd

Claflin University will host "A Day of Reflection," a virtual memorial for the disproportionate number of African Americans killed while in the custody of or being pursued by law enforcement personnel, on Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be available at Claflin University’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/ClaflinUniversity1).

Featured speaker Shaun King is one of the most followed and shared activists and journalists on the planet. Shaun has authored over 1,500 articles on topics ranging from police brutality and mass incarceration to white supremacy and voter suppression. His social good campaigns have raised nearly $40 million for families in need. In the past, Shaun has been the senior justice writer for the New York Daily News, social justice writer for The Intercept, writer-in-residence at Harvard Law School, and voice of social justice on the legendary Tom Joyner Morning Show. Today, Shaun is the CEO of The North Star and is very active in the Real Justice PAC & the Action PAC -- the political action groups that he has co-founded. Shaun's book "Make Change" will come out Aug. 4 and considers the ways social movements can grow and evolve in this hyper-connected era.