Claflin to host virtual Granville Hicks youth gathering

Presentations by songwriter/educator Regina Skeeters and educator/motivational speaker Hayward Jean, an educator and motivational speaker, will be among the highlights at the Granville Hicks Leadership Academy Youth Gathering on June 21-23 at Claflin University. The ecumenical gathering of youth from across the state is designed to help students from various denominations learn how to hear God's voice and answer God's call to discipleship and service.
Skeeters will serve as the keynote speaker for the opening and second sessions with Jean as the moderator. Jean will deliver the keynote message on June 23 during the final session. Each session begins at 6:30 p.m. The presentations are free and available to the public.
The Granville Hicks Leadership Academy honors the Rev. Dr. Granville A. Hicks, a 1957 Claflin graduate who has been recognized for his leadership as a pastor and district superintendent in the South Carolina Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The event began as a lecture series before evolving into a leadership academy that emphasizes connections between the academy, Claflin University and the United Methodist Church. The Leadership Academy empowers attendees with biblical knowledge, intellectual growth and theological reflection.
For the past 29 years, the Granville Hicks Leadership Academy conference was hosted at Claflin in January. However, due to the pandemic, the leadership and planning sessions, lectures by distinguished theologians, and worship services were presented virtually. This year, the Leadership Academy has included summer sessions for youth in kindergarten through the 12th grade.
“With all the stress of COVID-19 and the many challenges that young people have faced during this time, we need to address the spiritual formation of those who may be discerning how God is speaking and moving during this time,” said Dr. Arlecia Simmons, program director for the Claflin University/Duke University Leadership Education Grant.
Skeeters is a member of the All Nations Church in Columbia and founder of Blend Out Loud, a non-profit organization and performing arts camp that teaches the “now generation” the importance of doing away with blending into society. The focal points of Blend Out Loud are peer pressure, abstinence, low self-esteem and other issues that youth may face daily.
Jean is director of student services for the Orangeburg County School District. A 2004 graduate of Claflin University, he was an inaugural member of the Call Me MiSTER program, an initiative that works to increase the pool of available teachers from broader more diverse backgrounds particularly among the state's lowest-performing elementary schools. Jean is also the assistant pastor of The Feast of the Lord Church in Orangeburg.