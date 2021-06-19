Claflin to host virtual Granville Hicks youth gathering

Presentations by songwriter/educator Regina Skeeters and educator/motivational speaker Hayward Jean, an educator and motivational speaker, will be among the highlights at the Granville Hicks Leadership Academy Youth Gathering on June 21-23 at Claflin University. The ecumenical gathering of youth from across the state is designed to help students from various denominations learn how to hear God's voice and answer God's call to discipleship and service.

Skeeters will serve as the keynote speaker for the opening and second sessions with Jean as the moderator. Jean will deliver the keynote message on June 23 during the final session. Each session begins at 6:30 p.m. The presentations are free and available to the public.

The Granville Hicks Leadership Academy honors the Rev. Dr. Granville A. Hicks, a 1957 Claflin graduate who has been recognized for his leadership as a pastor and district superintendent in the South Carolina Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The event began as a lecture series before evolving into a leadership academy that emphasizes connections between the academy, Claflin University and the United Methodist Church. The Leadership Academy empowers attendees with biblical knowledge, intellectual growth and theological reflection.